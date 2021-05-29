Brentford beat Swansea to reach Premier League

Brentford will play in the Premier League for the first time next season after beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final.

Ivan Toney’s penalty put them on the road to the top flight before Emiliano Marcondes’ crisp far-post finish.

Thomas Frank’s team will play at the highest level for the first time since 1946-47 having eased past a Swansea side who finished with 10 men, reports the BBC.

Victory could be worth about £178m to the west London club.

The Bees were beaten in last season’s second-tier play-off final by Fulham, who ran out 2-1 winners after extra time.

But the pain of Brentford’s last visit to this stadium turned to elation as they finally tasted play-off success at the 10th time of asking, and in doing so will become the 50th club to play in the Premier League.

Swansea’s hopes of rejoining the elite disappeared as they failed to produce their best at Wembley, with any hope of a second-half comeback not helped by the contentious dismissal of Jay Fulton for a foul on Mathias Jensen.

Brentford’s big day finally comes

Brentford fans have waited a long time for a moment like this.

This was the club’s 10th play-off campaign and fifth final, with previous trips to Wembley coming in 1997, 2013 and last season, while there was a Millennium Stadium meeting with Stoke in 2002.

The grand total of play-off promotions before today? Zero. There have been three EFL Trophy final losses, too, so Brentford will feel they were due a victory on the big stage.

Driven on perhaps by the memory of their most recent Wembley reverse, which came only 10 months ago, Frank’s side finally found a path to victory.

