Sports

Brentford out of League Cup, Bournemouth thrash Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fourth tier strugglers Gillingham dumped Premier League Brentford out of the English League Cup 6-5 on penalties in a third round upset on Tuesday.

Everton joined them in defeat, thrashed 4-1 at Premier League rivals Bournemouth who ended a run of four successive losses.

Gillingham, 77 places below Brentford in the league hierarchy going into the game, grabbed a 75th minute equaliser in West London when substitute Mikael Mandron headed in to cancel out England prospect Ivan Toney’s third minute goal.

The Kent side then went through to the fourth round for the first time in 26 years when Mikkel Damsgaard hit the bar in sudden death.

The match at the Community Stadium kicked off late after Gillingham were delayed on their journey.

Bournemouth’s home game against Everton was the only top flight clash of the night, featuring two clubs just above the relegation zone and Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil seemingly on borrowed time.

Both fielded much-changed line-ups after stinging defeats last weekend.

Jamal Lowe put Bournemouth ahead after seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium, his shot taking a looping deflection off right back Nathan Patterson to leave Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic no chance.

Everton, who play at Bournemouth again in the league on Saturday, squandered several chances and were booed off by the travelling fans at the interval.

Poor defending allowed Junior Stanislas to make it 2-0 with a 47th minute tap-in and Everton manager Frank Lampard made a triple substitution on 51 minutes after starting with 11 changes to last Saturday’s 2-0 league defeat to Leicester City.

Demarai Gray pulled one back in the 67th but Bournemouth settled their fans’ nerves with Emiliano Marcondes restoring the two goal advantage on 78 minutes and Jaidon Anthony making it 4-1 in the 82nd.

Leicester saw off League Two (fourth tier) Newport County 3-0 to reach the last 16, with former England striker Jamie Vardy scoring twice (70, 82) after James Justin opened the scoring just before the break.

Third tier Lincoln City provided an upset when they won 3-1 at Championship opponents Bristol City.

Championship leaders Burnley beat League Two Crawley Town 3-1 while League One Charlton Athletic beat League Two Stevenage 5-4 on penalties in a match that ended 1-1.

MK Dons won 2-0 at home to fellow League One rivals Morecambe.

Holders Liverpool start their defence against League One (third tier) visitors Derby County at Anfield on Wednesday, with last year’s losing finalists Chelsea travelling to Manchester City.

Fourth round matches will be played in the week starting December 19, after the World Cup in Qatar.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Klopp’s mentor Rangnick brings studious approach to Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick once mentored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel and now “The Professor” will use his studious approach to revive his troubled Premier League club. United hired Rangnick on Monday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last week following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford that featured the kind […]
Sports

EPL stars swell Eagles camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Super Eagles camp in Abuja finally came alive on Tuesday after the arrival of five English Premier League players and other four players to swell the number of players to 23 as the team intensified preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations expected to kick-off on Sunday, January 9, in Cameroon. There has […]
Sports

US defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

Posted on Author Reporter

  United States centre back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday. Richards, who appeared in five World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, suffered the injury in September after playing three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica