Sports

Brentford sign Eriksen on six-month deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June, reports the BBC.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) – a type of pacemaker.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” head coach Thomas Frank said.

The 29-year-old won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but the Italians and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December as players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.

After leaving Inter, Eriksen started training alone at Danish side Odense Boldklub – where he was previously a youth player – and outlined his aspirations of resuming his playing career in order to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He joined Inter in 2020 following a seven-year spell at Tottenham, during which he scored 69 goals in 305 games and helped the club reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Frank added: “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He will also bring experience of top level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.”

Speaking to Danish broadcaster DR earlier this month, Eriksen said: “My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken [Denmark’s home stadium] again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won’t happen again.

“I want to prove I’ve moved on and that I can play for the national team again.”

His agent, Martin Schoots, told the BBC: “Playing in England again would absolutely feel like coming home for Chris and his family.

“Christian has been treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only because of his top football skills, but also because of his human values, his modesty and altruism.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Euro roundup: Barca close in on top spot with win over Osasuna

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Lionel Messi sets up both goals in 2-0 away victory • Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 Barcelona continued their excellent run of domestic form by beating Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and the teenager Ilaix Moriba. The win moves them to […]
Sports

AFN: Gusau promises free, fair elections

Posted on Author BLESSING INNOCENT

As the Athletic Federation of Nigeria elections slated for Monday, June 14 draw closer, the incumbent, Shehu Gusau, has assured all contestants of a free and fair electoral process. Gusau who is also vying for a second term in office as President said in the spirit of unity and oneness, interests of all contestants will […]
Sports

Top African stars storm Lagos for MoC Grand Prix

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The third edition of the Making of Champions Grand Prix will witness for the first time international flavour as top athletes across Africa will be storming the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, the venue of the meet scheduled for March 30 and 31.   The meet initially scheduled to take place on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica