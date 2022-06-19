Bretton Woods: A revision is overdue

Adiaha Ofion

At an event by the Atlantic Council in April this year, the United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, proposed a “friend-shoring of supply chains approach to the rising trend of near shoring and onshoring triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic…’’ While friend-shoring is a new kind of global trade the US and its allies are pursuing that confines commerce to a circle of trusted nations, near-shoring is bringing things closer or back into the US market place.

She affirmed: “A new global liberal axis had to be based on not just common liberal and democratic values but an equitable order where the rules apply to everyone- a dynamic global coalition, whereby membership depends on adherence to these values and compliance.’’

In her closing remarks at the Atlantic Council event, Yellen recalled how the American treasury team “began crafting proposals for the IMF, the World Bank, and the post-World War international financial architecture in 1941, (even) as World War II raged in Europe which eventually led to the Bretton Woods conference three years later in 1944 even as the allied invasion of Normandy was still underway.’’

Bretton Woods was thus a transitional stage that ushered in a new international monetary order that is still with us today. At the time in 1944, the hope was to create a system to facilitate international trade while protecting the interests of the two great economic superpowers of the time – the United States and Britain.

The US, was ready to take on the role of the world’s great creditor. To open the world to its exports, the US reportedly prioritized the facilitation of freer exchange rates. .

Finally, the two economic powers settled on fixed but adjustable rates. Member nations of the IMF and the World Bank subsequently created would peg their currencies to the US dollar.

The bottom line is that the IMF and the World Bank were created to serve the economic interests of the West and its allies, to achieve one of the great goals of American foreign policy, and that is the assurance of continuing access to International resources and markets. And the two economic powers and their allies are the main winners of the current global economic order, allowing exemptions to the rules for themselves when they suit them.

In 1947, European nations were suffering from chronic balance of payments deficits, resulting in the rapid depletion of their dollar and gold reserves . The U.S. realizing this situation seriously threatened Europe’s ability to be a continuing and vital market for American exports, administered $13 billion of financing to Europe through the Marshall Plan in 1948. Some 12 countries, following Britain’s lead, were permitted to devalue their currencies against the dollar in 1949 in order to alleviate the shortage of dollars and restore competitive balance by reducing US trade surplus.

The US again had cause in 1971 to salvage the global economic order that had become too heavy for its shoulders, when Richard Nixon, the American president then, balked on the American global commitment to exchange the US dollar for gold on demand. This move led to a spiral of currency devaluations across the world launching what some observers termed Bretton Woods II . Given the double standards that characterise the current world order, another revision to the Bretton Woods global order is overdue to create a new economic order that is equitable and based not just on Yellen’s common liberal and democratic values but one in which the rules truly apply to everyone.

There are many examples of such double standards by the US. There is the belief in the US which views the country as qualitatively different from other nations and therefore cannot be judged by the same standards of other countries. This belief is sometimes termed American exceptionalism. It transcribes disregard to international norms, rules and laws in its foreign policy. For example, the US refused to ratify a number of important international treaties such as Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court, ICC; and routinely conducts drone attacks and cruise missiles strikes around the world.

Since the inception of the International Criminal Court at The Hague more than a decade ago, only citizens of the developing and emerging countries, especially Africans seem to have been tried at the court for the worst crimes on earth. Recently South Africa and Burundi announced that they were leaving the ICC, raising concerns among human rights defenders about a potential exodus from the embattled court.

The United States went to war in Iraq reportedly based on unsubstantiated intelligence on the development of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), by the Saddam Hussein regime. The Americans had reckoned that a quick and decisive victory in the heart of the Arab world would send a message to all countries, especially to recalcitrant regimes such as Syria, Libya, Iran and North Korea that American hegemony was here to stay. On that score, it jettisoned its deal with Iran to prevent its acquisition of lethal nuclear capabilities to the bewilderments of many people.

In the spirit of the times, there is a growing level of global panic about varied unilateral actions by countries on foreign reserves management, food security and supply chains even when no country can be self-sufficient on the resources and goods and services it needs. This is due to lack of trust in one another.

Yellen, whole advocating for a new global liberal axis fuelled by friend-shoring, must understand that a rebuilding of global trust requires an acknowledgement that the US can no longer self-servingly police the world if it wants to maintain its global leadership at the least.

Ofion, an economist writes from Calabar

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...