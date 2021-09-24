Business

Brewery to empower 441 women, youths

In fulfilment of its corporate commitment to provide empowerment opportunities and promote entrepreneurship across the country, Nigerian Breweries Plc has flagged-off the 2021 edition of Women and Youth Empowerment Programme in host communities and the FCT.

Under the programme, 441 women and youth drawn from various communities in Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, Imo and Kaduna states will be trained in vocational & technical skills such as fashion designing, cosmetology, event management, photography, tailoring, hairdressing, soap making and solar panel installation, among others. Upon successful graduation, participants will be equipped by NB Plc with start-up tools and equipment required to excel in their chosen skill areas.

In the FCT, the beneficiaries, who are widows of police officers and members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), will be provided with vocational skills, business management training, trade support facilities for integration in the non-alcoholic beverage value chain and connected to a network of mentors required to grow small businesses. According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, “the growth stories from beneficiaries of our empowerment initiatives give us the confidence to continue on this journey.

“Therefore, we are excited to commence another edition of this empowerment programme for our women and youth with emphasis on entrepreneurship. We believe that the programme would go a long way in enabling the participants acquire requisite skills to start up and nurture small businesses and ultimately become employers of labour.

“This year, we are also empowering women to become small business owners within our retail value chain by giving them access to relevant training in managing a retail business, equipping them with trade resources such as products and point of sale equipment while exposing them to a network of mentors.”

