News

Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold talks with EU boss after legal action launched

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Boris Johnson will hold talks with the head of the EU Commission – a day after she began legal action over his plan to potentially override the Brexit deal.
Ursula von der Leyen and the prime minister are due to talk on Saturday afternoon.
A Number 10 spokesperson said it is to “take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps”.
Brussels confirmed the news and added the conversation will be taking place over a video call.
While the two leaders will likely be focusing on trade talks to hammer out an agreement before the transition period runs out at the end of 2020, Ms von der Leyen’s action yesterday will inevitably feature.
She accused Johnson of breaching the “good faith” part of the withdrawal agreement, by drawing up a plan to override it in the event trade talks are unsuccessful.
A minister has admitted the move would break international law.
Before Johnson and Ms von der Leyen’s call, the UK and EU’s two chief trade negotiators – Lord David Frost and Michel Barnier – will meet today.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Corruption war: Youth Council declares support for Buhari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the tempo of the ongoing fight against corruption, assuring him of its total supoort to the cause of ridding the country of graft and other acts of malfeasance by past and present public office holders. President of the NYCN, Comrade Solomon […]
News

Buhari: I’m mindful of pains over fuel electricity tariff, hike

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…insists decision in Nigeria’s best interest President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the reasons for the recent increase in the price pump price of petrol, also known as premium motor spirit (PMS), saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe downturn and impacted negatively on the country’s finances.   President Buhari, who hinted that […]
News

COVID-19 impact on small-scale farmers: Need for resilience

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While global food supply chains may be starting to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and agri-business, Olam International, underlines the importance of addressing the long-term wellness and operational resilience needs of those small-scale farmers in emerging markets who provide much of the world’s ingredients and raw materials. A survey undertaken by Olam in July […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: