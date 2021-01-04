Business

Brexit: Ghana, UK seal deal on new trade agreement

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ghana and the United Kingdom have reached a consensus on the main elements of a new trade agreement following the latter’s split from the European Union(EU). This consensus was reached after Alan Kyerematen, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry and the Rt Hon Liz Truss MP, UK Secretary of State for International Trade met via video conference on New Year’s eve. A statement said: “Today we are pleased to announce that we have reached a consensus on the main elements of a new trade agreement.”

This provides the basis to replicate, the effects of the existing trade relationship between the UK and Ghana – a relationship which is underpinned by our strong people to people connections and has driven economic growth, created jobs, and inspired creativity and innovation in both our countries, the statement added.

“The intention is for the Agreement to provide duty free and quota free access for Ghana and the same preferential tariff reductions for British exporters as provided by the arrangement that is currently in force.”

“We intend over the next few weeks to finalise the text of the agreement to reflect progress made in relation to rules of origin, cumulation arrangements, time bound commitments, provisions for development cooperation and commitments to human rights and good governance.” “We re-af firm our shared ambition to further strengthen our partnership in the future and to work with the West African partners to make progress towards a regional agreement,” the statement noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Importers lament loss of N2trn goods at land borders

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

After losing N2 trillion goods at the closed land borders, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which is coordinating the border closure exercise, has approved the release of goods stuck at Seme Border.   It was learnt that some of the goods, which are perishable, had decayed, having stayed for a long time […]
Business

Report: Africa, Middle East oilfield market to surpass 6% growth

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

•Global projection to cross $35bn The Middle East and Africa digital oilfield market is anticipated to witness over six per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2026.   According to the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc, the growing requirement to transform business operations owing to economic dependence on oil and gas production […]
Business

Telecoms: Number porting activities decline by 55%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

RESTRAINED Subscribers’ movements were restrained by the lockdown in April, leading to a sharp drop in porting activities Mobile number porting activities across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile dropped by 55 per cent in April, New Telegraph has learnt. A total of 7,148 incoming porting was recorded in the compared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica