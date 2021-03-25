News

Brian Carruthers says entrepreneurship made more important by Covid-19

Now is one of the best times in history to become an entrepreneur. Building up passive, reliable income has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people are scrambling to make ends meet. 

Brian Carruthers is a leading entrepreneur in his industry, but it took a wake up call to convince him to travel down that path.

Brian originally got his accounting degree at Villanova University. However, even before he graduated, he knew that he wasn’t planning to use it because he just didn’t see his future in the field. Instead, he decided to become a real estate agent in his father’s business. By working very hard and investing a lot of time, he was able to make six figures a year during his 20s. “I thought this was the best I could do,” Carruthers said. “I was exhausted constantly and rarely had time to spend on myself, but it seemed like the money was worth it.” Then he talked to a friend from college who was just beginning his entrepreneurship journey. He told Brian about how much time-freedom he had from his home-based business. “I thought about that conversation for a long time, but I didn’t have the confidence to pull the trigger.” This all changed when he met a billionaire who became his personal mentor. “He advised me that I was trying to earn the wrong type of money. I had to work hard continuously for every dollar I made as a real estate agent. After each sale I was unemployed until my next sale, and that was very stressful living check to check. Entrepreneurs like him built up passive income by working to create something on the front end, which threw off passive income without having to work again for it on the back end. I knew this was something that I had to do.”

When he was 28, Carruthers was shown the perfect opportunity to build a business from home that had no overhead and multiple income streams. He quickly started to thrive, and made more than his real estate income the first year while starting off only working part-time. “I don’t regret my time in real estate. It taught me to work hard and never give up. It taught me discipline and focus.  This helped my business explode.” When asked about advice for potential entrepreneurs, Brian said, “Don’t be afraid to fail. Be afraid to stay where you are.”

Life puts you in a box, and you may think there’s no choice but to stay in that box and try to make the most of it.   If you’re unhappy in your current job or you just want more freedom, you might want to consider becoming an entrepreneur like Brian Carruthers. It’s not easy, but it’s possible and it’s worth it.  This path gives you a chance to create a happier, more fulfilling life that you can be proud of.

