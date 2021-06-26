BRIAN EFA: Pioneering short let apartments chain in Nigeria

Brian Efa, who is the chief executive officer of Courtyard By Celsius, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his hospitality business in Nigeria with particularly reference to the short let apartment, which is making wave in the sector

Background

Brian Efa, is the chief executive officer of Courtyard By Celsius, an outfit that is pioneering a new field of endeavour in hospitality, that is, growing the first Nigerian management chain in short let apartments as it obtains with regular hotel chains. This speaks of his pioneering efforts in different areas of hospitality management over the years. Efa is a consummate hotelier, who is noted for his professionalism and culture of excellent service delivery. He was until 2020 the first indigenous general manager of the iconic Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort (Then Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort), Uyo. Prior to his ascension to the top echelon of the hotel, he was the director of finance. He has also served at different times as the pioneer assistance financial controller, Southern Sun Ikoyi, pioneer deputy chief accountant, former Le Meridian Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort and finance and administration manager Le Chateau Hotel and Suite, Calabar. Efa has had different awards to his name, including: The Hotel Man of the year 2020; listed as top 30 hospitality influencer in Nigeria and member of the Top 100 Tourism personalities Club The Harvard trained Finance expert has more than 15years He is also the managing partner of Jonel Hospitality Consulting, a hospitality investment advisory firm. Harvard trained financial expert, he holds a certificate in finance management from Hotel School The Hague (Netherlands), certificate in Hotel Management from Wavecrest Collage of Hospitality, Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from University of Calabar, and training in different other schools such as Lagos Business School and John Maxwell Leadership Academy. Efa recently added a new crown to his growing crowns when he was appointed as the country manager (Nigeria) for International Hospitality Institute, a new hospitality certification body, which newly made an inroad into Nigeria.

Why is the demand for short let apartment accommodation presently on the increase in Nigeria?

More travellers are opting for short let apartments, especially for long stay guests. The demand for this accommodation segment is increasing rapidly and house owners are making huge returns on their investments. Also, because of the increasing need for privacy and security by high profile individuals who want to avoid conventional hotel accommodation. Considering that growing demand, a short let apartment becomes an alternative for such clients.

What is the level of your short let apartment portfolio across the country?

The number of short let apartments is gradually increasing, especially in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The increase is because of the nature of its operation, but it is difficult to tell the numbers. In line with that development, we are building the first short let accommodation chain in Nigeria so that investors can sign up with our brand for management or franchise agreement. This way, we can begin to aggregate the number and give more credibility to the segment. In return, the clientele will begin to soar because people will become more comfortable dealing with us. You know people feel more comfortable and safer dealing with corporate organisations than with individuals.

How do you intend to go about this for the benefit of any property owner wanting to join the chain?

If you have a property in any major city in Nigeria, there are three ways to be part of our short let chain. Before then, you have to meet certain criteria to be listed. Once the criteria has been met, you will then decide what option best fits you. The three options are: Management contract – where we manage the apartment for you and you pay us management fees; Franchise – where you manage it yourself, we do the promotion and setup and you will only pay the franchise fees. The third option is outright leasing of the property. In this case, we pay you a predetermined lease fee monthly or otherwise. However, no matter what option you prefer, you will be required to meet with all our location, safety and hygiene standards.

What is the average monthly profit for a standard short let for the owner?

Profit will depend principally on the location of the apartment. But overall, operation of a short let apartment is far more profitable than giving out your apartment for rental. You can make average monthly returns of up to 49 per cent. If it is an owned property, your payback period will be less than six years.

There is already an American short let model that is now global, are you adopting that model?

Our model works differently from the American model. The American model is a co-habitation model where the guest lives in the same house with the host (the owner of the apartment). O u r model does not encourage co-habitation. Our accommodations are strictly for guests, and we do not expect the house owner to stay in the same apartment with our guests. We need our guests to have their freedom and privacy, which they have paid for.

Will the increasing demand for short let apartments affect the fortunes of the regular hotel offerings?

Not at the moment and I don’t even think it will ever impact negatively on hotel offerings. There are thousands of travellers who everyday need accommodations and each has his/her own preferences. I know a few people who would always prefer a hotel to a short let apartment and vice versa. It is all about preference, budget and purpose. However, the demand for short let apartments far outweighs its supply.

How do you guarantee the safety and security of your guests, which are issues in hospitality offerings?

Yes, we appreciate and know these are the issues in the short let apartment business and that is the more reason we are building a brand that will ensure safety and standard. Our standards are top notch and can be compared to any five star rating. Recall that in my last response, I mentioned that for us to sign you on, you must meet certain criteria. These include; standards, hygiene and safety. As a matter of fact, we will not put our name or list your property as part of our portfolio if your property is not located in a safe and secure environment. In all the major cities in Nigeria, we have done a mapping of the areas. There are areas we have colour coded Green Zone and others Red Zone. We only accept properties in the Green Zone. Therefore, if you stay in any of our properties, you are sure of safety and quality standards.

What would you say is the present level of willingness by property owners to put out their properties for short let?

As a company, we work mostly with house owners and the response so far is commendable. There is mostly a lack of knowledge on the profitability of the business, but as we engage with house owners, the response h a s b e e n quite i m – pres – s i v e . Howe v e r , t h i s model is not completely new with landlords in Victoria Island and Ikoyi.

Where do you see the business in the next five years?

Our vision is to have 100 apartments yearly and in five years we will have 500 apartments under our brand name. We also expect to be a household name and preferred brand in the short let apartment segment. We also expect that investment in the short let apartment segment will also increase as more people begin to enjoy the profitability in the sector. As usual, we also expect more corporate players to come in.

