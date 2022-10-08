News

Bribery allegation: We’ll make our account public December –PDP

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will publish its income and expenditure in December as a way to disprove the bribery allegation against its officials. The party leadership had been accused of mismanaging the money realised from sale of nomination forms for the party’s primary elections to choose candidates for next year’s general elections. And last week, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) refunded monies allegedly paid into their accounts as housing allowances.

But the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, told Forum of Elected Ex-Officio members of the party, who paid him a solidarity visit on Friday, that he has instructed the finance department to maintain an update the party’s income and expenditure account for presentation to the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for the first anniversary of the present NWC in December.

 

Our Reporters

