Bribery allegation: We'll make our accounts public December – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will publish its income and expenditure in December as a way to disprove bribery allegation against its officials.

The party leadership has been accused of mismanaging the money realised from sale of nomination forms for the just concluded nomination of candidates for next year’s general elections.

And last week, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) refunded monies allegedly paid into their accounts as housing allowance.

But PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, told the Forum of Elected Ex-Officio members of the party who paid him a solidarity visit on Friday, that he has instructed the finance department to maintain an update the party’s income and expenditure account for presentation to the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to the first anniversary of the present NWC in December.

 

