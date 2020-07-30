Sports

Bribery allegations:Westerof drags Bonfrere to court

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles Coach, Clemens Westerhof, has dragged his former assistant and friend, Jo Bonfrere, to court over a bribery allegation. Bonfrere had accused Westerhof of receiving a hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) bribe to sell out a match to former world champion Italy at the knockout stage of the 1994 World Cup. An angry Westerhof has refused to take the allegations lightly and is asking a Dutch court to compel Bonfrere, 74, to retract his statements and issue an apology, as reported by Netherlands publications, NOS. Bonfrère, however, insisted that he had not accused his former boss of any crime and that his words were misquoted in the Nigerian media. The court is expected to deliver judgement on the case between the two ex-friends in a fortnight.

Nigeria appointed Westerhof as the Super Eagles head coach in the early nineties, and the former Vitesse Arnhem manager inspired the side to her second-ever AFCON triumph at Tunisia ’94. Later that summer, Nigeria appeared at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history and impressed during the group stages, finishing top of her group after defeating Bulgaria and Greece.

But a Round of 16 clash against Italy ended the African nation’s adventure at the Mundial with the Europeans coming from behind to win 2-1 after extra-time despite playing much of the second half with ten men. Westerhof left his post immediately after that tournament, with his assistant Bonfrere taking over and leading Nigeria to her first-ever Olympic Games gold medal in football at Atlanta ’96. Bonfrere left afterwards, only to return years later to help Nigeria to a runners-up spot at Ghana-Nigeria 2000.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Golf: Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

    This year’s Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for September 25-27 at […]
Sports

JUST IN: Djokovic becomes latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

    World number one Novak Djokovic has become the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19. It comes after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all revealed they had coronavirus after playing at Djokovic’s Adria Tour competition, reports the BBC. Djokovic, 33, played fellow Serb Troicki in the first event in Belgrade. […]
Sports

Napoli give Osimhen 10-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

AC Milan set to hijack transfer deal   With the transfer of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, dragging for too long, Serie A side, Napoli, have given the player a 10-day ultimatum to make up his mind about joining them ahead of the new season.   Corriere dello Sport claims the Naples outfit wants an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: