Bricklayer jailed 12 years for defiling, impregnating teenager

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday sentenced a 34-year-old bricklayer, Oyedokun Tunde, to 12 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl. The convict was arraigned on June 25, 2019 but pleaded not guilty to a twocount charge preferred against him. The convict committed the offence sometimes in April 2019 at No. 5, Balogun Street, Omigade area, Osogbo. The prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun, said the convict unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl, Stella. The prosecutor told the court that the rape eventually led to a pregnancy, though, the baby died shortly after birth. The offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 218 and 222 of Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll, Laws of Osun State, 2002. The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and thereby sentenced the convict to 12 years imprisonment
Related Articles
Insecurity: Group introduces technology to trace kidnappers
Following incessant kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country, a group of Information Communications Technology experts on Wednesday introduced devices that can help in tracing victims. One of the experts, Tony Nwulu disclosed this in Abuja during the public presentation of PrimeAlert Lifesaver security and safety equipment. Nwulu, who […]
Gunman abduct Nasarawa education board official
Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia The Personal Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB),Alhaji, Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, has been abducted. Daddare was resportedly kidnapped at his residence at Daddare in Obi Local Government Area at the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen. Family sources said […]
Residents scoop fuel as tanker falls on Lagos bridge
There was confusion yesterday at Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos as a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol fell on Festac Link Bridge and spilt its content. For hours, while some residents scampered for safety, scared of the possibility of explosion resulting from the inflamable content of the tanker, others stormed the venue […]
