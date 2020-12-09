Metro & Crime

Bricklayer jailed 12 years for defiling, impregnating teenager

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday sentenced a 34-year-old bricklayer, Oyedokun Tunde, to 12 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl. The convict was arraigned on June 25, 2019 but pleaded not guilty to a twocount charge preferred against him. The convict committed the offence sometimes in April 2019 at No. 5, Balogun Street, Omigade area, Osogbo. The prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun, said the convict unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl, Stella. The prosecutor told the court that the rape eventually led to a pregnancy, though, the baby died shortly after birth. The offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 218 and 222 of Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll, Laws of Osun State, 2002. The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and thereby sentenced the convict to 12 years imprisonment

