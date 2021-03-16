Education

Bridge advocates schools with equity, opportunity as key to child’s future

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Bridge Nigeria, a nonprofit organisation and founder of Bridge International Academies, Ms. Foyinsola Akinjayeju has lauded the efforts of Bridge at elevating the girl-child’s prospects through provision of quality education as a foundation for broader life opportunities.

 

Towards this end, she said that the Bridge International Academies have designed their classrooms, teaching materials and school structures to empower and support girl-child education.

 

 

“This takes deliberate thought and intentional design. We acknowledge the efforts of women who are at the heart of what we do, from our co-founder, to our women leaders, teachers, academy managers, supervisors, IT support, leadership and development officers, among others,”

 

Akinjayeju said. She further added: “We are proud of our efforts at Bridge to elevate the girl child’s prospects through quality education as a foundation for broader life opportunities.

 

“We are proud to live by the UN’s women empowerment principles in our daily work in support of girls’ education, women’s leadership in the communities we serve, and in ensuring women’s voices and leadership are present throughout our organisation.”

 

She disclosed this during this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), a day set aside globally to celebrate and observe women’s success and their pivotal role in cultural, political, social and economic development.

 

The day is also commemorated to create more awareness for women’s rights and gender equality. With the theme of the 2021 IWD: #ChooseToChallenge, it highlights that “a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. It encourages everyone to challenge gender bias, stereotypes and help forge a gender equal world.”

 

According to Akinjayeju, Bridge celebrates the women and men at Bridge, working tirelessly to support thousands of girls to become confident, empowered young women through the life changing education that the Academies provide.

 

She also noted that the message and belief in this year’s theme is in the heart of Bridge International Academies, supports thousands of girls to become confident, empowered young women as they progress in learning each and every day because educating girls and ensuring women are educated will have transformative effects at local, national and global level.

 

“This is a lifetime commitment for us, hence we will continue to impact families and continue to deliver life changing education to thousands of girl-children,” she noted, saying with the calls for gender equality, there is the need to always treat women and girls as equal to men and boys, choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality, choose to seek out, celebrate and enable women’s achievements with a view to collectively create an inclusive world,” the Managing Director stressed.

 

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Obaseki approves resumption of primary, secondary schools in Edo

Posted on Author From Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Reprieve finally has come the way of parents and wards in Edo State as Governor Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday approved resumption of primary and secondary schools for the 2020/2021 academic session for Monday, September 28, 2020 across the state.   Obaseki, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Barr. Jimoh Ijegbai, said the governor had approved […]
Education

COVID-19: DAWN Commission partners NGO on e-learning for SW students

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

To ensure no child is left behind in education development in spite of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in partnership with the Ibironke Adeagbo Foundation (IAF), has inaugurated a cheap and affordable e-learning device for all students in the South Western part of the country to continue to […]
Education

Schools: FG vows to sanction COVID-19 protocols violators

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said that the Federal Government will not hesitate to sanction any school that violates the coronavirus protocols. Speaking on Monday in Kano, the Minister said government had put in place mechanisms to sanction erring schools and violators of guidelines to ensure safe re-opening of schools. Nwajiuba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica