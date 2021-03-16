Bridge advocates schools with equity, opportunity as key to child’s future

The Managing Director of Bridge Nigeria, a nonprofit organisation and founder of Bridge International Academies, Ms. Foyinsola Akinjayeju has lauded the efforts of Bridge at elevating the girl-child’s prospects through provision of quality education as a foundation for broader life opportunities.

Towards this end, she said that the Bridge International Academies have designed their classrooms, teaching materials and school structures to empower and support girl-child education.

“This takes deliberate thought and intentional design. We acknowledge the efforts of women who are at the heart of what we do, from our co-founder, to our women leaders, teachers, academy managers, supervisors, IT support, leadership and development officers, among others,”

Akinjayeju said. She further added: “We are proud of our efforts at Bridge to elevate the girl child’s prospects through quality education as a foundation for broader life opportunities.

“We are proud to live by the UN’s women empowerment principles in our daily work in support of girls’ education, women’s leadership in the communities we serve, and in ensuring women’s voices and leadership are present throughout our organisation.”

She disclosed this during this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), a day set aside globally to celebrate and observe women’s success and their pivotal role in cultural, political, social and economic development.

The day is also commemorated to create more awareness for women’s rights and gender equality. With the theme of the 2021 IWD: #ChooseToChallenge, it highlights that “a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. It encourages everyone to challenge gender bias, stereotypes and help forge a gender equal world.”

According to Akinjayeju, Bridge celebrates the women and men at Bridge, working tirelessly to support thousands of girls to become confident, empowered young women through the life changing education that the Academies provide.

She also noted that the message and belief in this year’s theme is in the heart of Bridge International Academies, supports thousands of girls to become confident, empowered young women as they progress in learning each and every day because educating girls and ensuring women are educated will have transformative effects at local, national and global level.

“This is a lifetime commitment for us, hence we will continue to impact families and continue to deliver life changing education to thousands of girl-children,” she noted, saying with the calls for gender equality, there is the need to always treat women and girls as equal to men and boys, choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality, choose to seek out, celebrate and enable women’s achievements with a view to collectively create an inclusive world,” the Managing Director stressed.

