Bridge deploys learning formula to promote science careers, gender equity

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world today to mark the 2022 International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Bridge Nigeria has reiterated commitment to providing children with learning materials, science lessons and classroom experiences that would inspire pupils, particularly girl-children to explore, experiment and be inspired by science and technology-related careers.

The United Nations General Assembly set aside February 11 every year to celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which seeks to promote full and equal access for women and female children to participate actively in science.

The theme of this year’s celebration is: “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us.”

The theme is anchored to seek and to recognise the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries, but also as agents of change in accelerating progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6) of Clean Water and Sanitation.

Meanwhile, Bridge Nigeria, a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun states has continued to support thousands of female children to become confident, empowered young women as they progress in learning each and every day, helping them to complete primary school; perform well in secondary school and university, as well as open up opportunities offering prosperity and success.

Bridge Nigeria’s Managing Director, Ms Foyinsola Akinjayeju, while speaking on the Bridge methodology that supports children, stated that the Bridge methodology uses the science of learning to transform the national curriculum into research proven digital teaching guides or lesson plans available to teachers through the technology platform.

She said: “The same technology platform ensures increased accountability and professionalism for all teachers. In-person training for every teacher is based on proven approaches into delivering learning outcomes for children. It is combined with data-driven teacher coaching in classrooms every day, while scientifically tested learning materials are provided to every classroom to ensure that pupils have access to the learning resources needed to succeed.”

As part of moves to ensuring that every lesson is based on scientifically proven instructional principles and data-driven management techniques, Akinjayeju said that Bridge actively pursues opportunities with organisations to inspire pupils to explore career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Recently, some Bridge female pupils experienced an eight-week code training course with PYLadies, an international mentorship organisation for women in coding.

According to a Bridge graduate, Fiyinfoluwa Omole, who is now on scholarship in a top secondary school following her exceptional performance in the 2021 national examinations, noted that her favourite subject is science and mathematics.

Fiyinfoluwa, whose dream is to become an engineer in the future, said: “To make things that will be useful to people, things that will make life easier.”

Meanwhile, Akinjayeju has expressed optimism that like Fiyinfoluwa, other girl-children would be supported and encouraged by Bridge to pick interest in careers of their choices without discrimination and bias.

“Girls and boys have the right to aspire to be whatever they want and to be supported to achieve their dreams, however, giving them access to quality schools with equity of learning and opportunity puts them on the right pathway,” she added.

