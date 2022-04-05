Bridge Nigeria builds, offers pupils leadership skills opportunities

Kayode Olanrewaju

Bridge Nigeria, a network of community schools in Lagos and Osun states, has reiterated determination to impart academic excellence, developing leadership skills among pupils and preparing the young learners to become confident, as well as empowering young adults as they progress in their learning.

This is as the organisation said that the task of educational institutions in imparting academic learning is to ensure that students can achieve their personal and future goals and turn out to be successful citizens of the society.

Thus, the Academics Manager for Bridge Nigeria, Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, however, noted that apart from academic learning, it is essential for pupils to develop leadership skills, especially among themselves.

“At Bridge, we provide opportunities for pupils within the school and classroom to build their leadership skills. With positions such as class prefects, head boys or girls, ambassadors and line prefects, among other leadership positions, available in the school, they develop leadership skills for which they can lead and guide others in the right direction while inculcating the traits of selflessness, diligence and conscientiousness,” Tochie-Asogwa said.

For instance, in showcasing leadership responsibilities in some of the Bridge school girls, 11-year-old Primary Six pupil, Chioma Godson, who serves as an Ambassador in her class, said her leadership responsibilities include guiding pupils and showing new pupils around the school.

“I teach other pupils things that they do not understand in the classroom,” Chioma added.

Another Primary Six pupil, Funke Bhadmus, as the Class Prefect, pointed out that her responsibilities include putting things in order, helping the teacher, and making sure everything in the classroom is in order and in good condition.

According to Funke, her role model is Mary Slessor because of the role she played in stopping the killing of twins in the Southern part of Nigeria and her love for defending innocent people. Funke, whose dream is to become a lawyer in future, said: “I want to be a lawyer because I want to defend innocent people like Mary Slessor did in her lifetime. Bridge is giving me the right foundation that will propel me to succeed in the future by teaching me morals and giving me the training to be a good leader of tomorrow.”

According to the spokesman for Bridge Nigeria, Mr. Femi Awopetu, the Bridge model uses policies and practices that elevate learning and offer equal opportunities to both boys and girls to develop and harness their potential.

“Through innovative approaches such as gender sensitive instruction in lesson and textbook materials; expecting equal participation through cold calling of boys and girls in the classroom, enabling pupils to succeed is a carefully designed approach by Bridge,” he said.

Awopetu, however, pointed out that a published report by the United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development (DFID) has revealed complete equity in the learning process in Bridge classrooms, regardless of a child’s socio-economic background.

