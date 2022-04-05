Education

Bridge Nigeria builds, offers pupils leadership skills opportunities

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kayode Olanrewaju

Bridge Nigeria, a network of community schools in Lagos and Osun states, has reiterated determination to impart academic excellence, developing leadership skills among pupils and preparing the young learners to become confident, as well as empowering young adults as they progress in their learning.

This is as the organisation said that the task of educational institutions in imparting academic learning is to ensure that students can achieve their personal and future goals and turn out to be successful citizens of the society.

Thus, the Academics Manager for Bridge Nigeria, Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, however, noted that apart from academic learning, it is essential for pupils to develop leadership skills, especially among themselves.

“At Bridge, we provide opportunities for pupils within the school and classroom to build their leadership skills. With positions such as class prefects, head boys or girls, ambassadors and line prefects, among other leadership positions, available in the school, they develop leadership skills for which they can lead and guide others in the right direction while inculcating the traits of selflessness, diligence and conscientiousness,” Tochie-Asogwa said.

For instance, in showcasing leadership responsibilities in some of the Bridge school girls, 11-year-old Primary Six pupil, Chioma Godson, who serves as an Ambassador in her class, said her leadership responsibilities include guiding pupils and showing new pupils around the school.

“I teach other pupils things that they do not understand in the classroom,” Chioma added.

Another Primary Six pupil, Funke Bhadmus, as the Class Prefect, pointed out that her responsibilities include putting things in order, helping the teacher, and making sure everything in the classroom is in order and in good condition.

According to Funke, her role model is Mary Slessor because of the role she played in stopping the killing of twins in the Southern part of Nigeria and her love for defending innocent people. Funke, whose dream is to become a lawyer in future, said: “I want to be a lawyer because I want to defend innocent people like Mary Slessor did in her lifetime. Bridge is giving me the right foundation that will propel me to succeed in the future by teaching me morals and giving me the training to be a good leader of tomorrow.”

According to the spokesman for Bridge Nigeria, Mr. Femi Awopetu, the Bridge model uses policies and practices that elevate learning and offer equal opportunities to both boys and girls to develop and harness their potential.

“Through innovative approaches such as gender sensitive instruction in lesson and textbook materials; expecting equal participation through cold calling of boys and girls in the classroom, enabling pupils to succeed is a carefully designed approach by Bridge,” he said.

Awopetu, however, pointed out that a published report by the United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development (DFID) has revealed complete equity in the learning process in Bridge classrooms, regardless of a child’s socio-economic background.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Unilag celebrates as its VC, Prof. Ogundipe, wins €38,000 Global Biodiversity Information Facility Grant

Posted on Author Reporter

  The  Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and another botanist, Dr Temitope Onuminya, have won 2021 Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) grants. Mrs Nonye Oguama, a Principal Assistant Registrar, Corporate Affairs of the institution, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Lagos. According to Oguama, the awards are part of […]
Education

Nyak Poly to adopt world class standards, says Rector

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Rector of the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Nyak in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dr. Mukaila Ya’u, has said that the institution will adopt world class standards in its operations. Ya’u gave the assurance when the management of the polytechnic visited Governor Simon Lalong at New Government House in Jos, saying that […]
Education

Students’ abduction: NANS threatens to shutdown tertiary institutions in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State Chapter Tuesday threatened to shut down all tertiary institutions of learning in the state if the government fails to rescue two female university students abducted on Sunday night in the state. The students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, Ayetoro, Yewa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica