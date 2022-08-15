Bridge Nigeria pupils win scholarships for 2022/2023 admission

Kayode Olanrewaju

Following their outstanding performance and for surpassing the merit cut-off in the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), pupils of Bridge Nigeria Schools/Academy, have continued to position the schools on the map of academic excellence, winning scholarships into top colleges in Lagos State.

The Bridge Nigeria Academy, which has community schools across different local government areas in Lagos State, according to the organisation, has consistently displayed excellence in academic yearly, while their outstanding performance this year is no different. To this end, no fewer than eight Bridge Nigeria pupils have been awarded varying degrees of scholarships into prestigious secondary schools in furtherance of their academic journey.

For their performance in the entrance examination into the Junior Secondary School (JSS 1), the pupils were offered scholarships into Rainbow College, Universal Whitehall College, Lagos and Day Waterman College in Ogun State.

Bridge Academy operates a methodology that inspires excellence as it focuses on providing better learning content for pupils, using a combination of standardised learning curriculum, stellar classroom management techniques and motivational reinforcement to inspire quality learning.

With this, the Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, said that the children who attend Bridge Nigeria community schools are guaranteed to perform excellently compared to their peers in other schools.

She said: “The Bridge Nigeria methodology has helped the children to perform excellently in tests, and outperformed the average students in other schools. True to the fact is that two years in a row, pupils from Bridge Academy have won scholarships into different top colleges in Lagos.

“Last year, our two star students – Christopher Inyanda, and Iretomiwa Adewusi – competed for the prized secondary school scholarship into Rainbow College with other academically brilliant children across the country, winning the coveted scholarships to be admitted as Rainbow College students.

“This year, the students have maintained that level of excellence of their predecessors by scoring top points in their preferred schools’ entrance examinations. While Azeemah Adeyori Osunfowora of Bridge Academy secured a full scholarship with Bay Waterman College; Chidiebere Godfrey and Sunday Onwuazor won JSS scholarships to cover their JSS1-JSS3 classes.

“Also, Benedicta Kelachukwu, Qadijat Toluwalase Sanusi, Emmanuel Edkan Anieka, Chukwumeka Triumph Peter and Derrick Lotanna Etufusi secured partial scholarships for three years at Day Waterman College, Ogun State.”

The Managing Director, while highlighting Bridge’s commitment to transforming the lives of children in the underserved communities through qualitative education that gives children a solid foundation and the gateway to their future success, further noted the positive impact of Bridge Nigeria’s work is evident with the exceptional successes recorded by Bridge Academy pupils in external examinations, and most recently in the National Common Entrance Examination into the Unity Schools, otherwise referred to as Federal Government Colleges.

