Bridge offers scholarship to pupil for outstanding performance

For his outstanding academic performance and brilliance, a 10-year-old Emmanuel Sefirinmi Avoseh, a Primary Six pupil of Bridge International Academy in Badagry, Lagos has been offered a full scholarship by Bridge Nigeria.

The scholarship initiative is under the auspices of the Supreme- Bridge Full Scholarship Award, which covers the pupil’s secondary education, following his outstanding performance in the Supreme scholarship entrance examination and the subsequent interview process.

The Supreme Education Foundation (SEF) Scholarship scheme is designed to bridge educational inequalities resulting from geographic and socio-economic differences, as well as providing deserving students the opportunity to attend SEF schools, which offers world-class education in an exciting learning environment.

Avoseh, who is currently in Primary Six, according to Bridge Nigeria, won the coveted slot in the Supreme scholarship examination which he wrote with other brilliant pupils across Lagos.

The Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Ms. Foyinsola Akinjayeju, stated that Bridge believes that a child’s potential should not be limited by their socioeconomic status, hence the support for low income families with access to life changing education and scholarship opportunities.

“The scholarship would no doubt go a long way in the life of Emmanuel and his parents, as well as inspire other pupils who aim to achieve such a feat.”

Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating opportunities for children to grow.

Bridge community schools are places of equal opportunity and equal learning benefits for all children as independent studies and results in national examinations over the years provide evidence that there is equity of learning at Bridge.

Speaking during the official award presentation, which took place at the Bridge Nigeria Support Office, the Principal of Supreme Education Foundation Schools, Mr. Iheanyichukwu Akwitti reiterated that the scholarship would cover the pupil’s full boarding, tuition, textbooks, uniforms and other resources during his secondary education at the Supreme Education Foundation School

