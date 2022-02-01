Bridge, others canvass ‘Evidence Based-Strategies’ to tackle learning crisis

Key education stakeholders, particularly Bridge Nigeria, have called for a radical reset and strategies in the education system to tackle the learning crisis and recover from the learning losses caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in line with a World Bank report on “The State of the Global Education Crisis: A Path to Recovery,” which calls for a range of urgent improvements in education systems to claw back COVID- 19 learning losses.

The report also points to the need for extended lesson time for children and for instruction to be targeted, so that learning is appropriate to each child, and for more use of structured pedagogy, and in essence, a more scientific approach to teaching.

The call was made as part of activities marking the 2022 International Day of Education. The theme of this year’s International Day of Education is “Changing Course, Transforming Education.”

The Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Ms Foyinsola Akinjayeju, while commenting on this year’s International Day of Education, stated that to transform the quality of education, there was the need to begin with what the data is telling the stakeholders in the sector.

According to Akinjayeju, “Unfortunately, there is a learning data crisis and without such data, it is simply impossible to know how well children are learning, which is why data gathering and analysis is at the centre of what we do at NewGlobe.”

Akinjayeju, however, noted that Bridge Nigeria community schools and other government programmes supported by NewGlobe use evidence based-strategies and proven techniques for promoting foundational learning.

“We use these approaches because they have been shown time and again to improve learning outcomes. Our structured pedagogical approach is based on de-cades of research and application and the results speak for themselves,” she stressed.

The Managing Director also spoke on another single most important aspect of learning, which is “ensuring teachers are well-supported,” even as Akinjayeju reiterated that improving teachers’ well-being and professional development were essential to education recovery. She added: “Every Bridge teacher receives bespoke training.

Such training is followed by a programme of continuous development. Learning and development coaches conduct live lesson observations and use them to provide teachers with prompt, practical insights on how to make their lessons more impactful. It is a never-ending cycle of learning about learning.

“The World Bank estimates the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be the greatest crisis in global education for a century.”

