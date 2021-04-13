Bridge, partners commended over‘life changing education

Parents of children and pupils of Bridge Nigeria community schools, who are beneficiaries of the Fadahunsi Education Foundation and Oghogho Osula Scholarship schemes, have commended Bridge and their partners for their numerous interventions at supporting children’s access to life changing education.

Bridge Nigeria is partnering private and non-governmental organisations whose mission is to improve access to quality education, provide educational infrastructure to enhance learning experience and outcomes, as well as institute scholarship schemes for outstanding children in the most economically vulnerable communities.

Some of the Bridge Nigeria partners include Fadahunsi Education Foundation, Umu Igbo Unite, Oghogho Osula, Covenant Light and Yemisi Akinbo.

The Fadahunsi Education Foundation (FEF) scholarship programme, is an initiative of the nonprofit organisation, which promotes and supports access to quality education for families with low-income backgrounds. Nofewerthan65Bridgepupilsare beneficiaries of the FEF scholarship which covers their tuition fee from primary to university education.

According to a mother of one of pupils at Bridge Academy Ijegun, Mrs. Folasade Akinsanya, who has been on the FEF scholarship since 2019, the timely intervention of the scholarship had given her family succour and saved them more resources at this challenging time.

She noted that the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic on businesses and the attendant inflation and harsh economy had made it more difficult for most Nigerians to survive and meet their needs.

She, therefore, added that the support from the Bridge and their partners is commendable, saying that her daughter’s education would continue uninterrupted from primary to university without worry.

On the need for continuous synergy among the government, private sector and civil society organisations on education, the Managing Director at Bridge Nigeria, Ms. Foyinsola Akinjayeju noted:

“Bridge believes that a child’s potential should not be limited by their family income, which is why we work with partners to support outstanding pupils from struggling families trying to fulfill their academic dreams for their children.”

Like this: Like Loading...