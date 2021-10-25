Education

Bridge Schools equip pupils with basics of coding

Kayode Olanrewaju

Pupils of Bridge Schools in the country, otherwise referred to as Bridge pupils in Nigeria, have joined other learners across the world in the “Hour of Code Initiative.” It is a worldwide effort, which aimed at broadening the participation of learners in the field of computer Science and to provide students with a foundation for success in any 21st-century career path.

The initiative is also designed to expose or involve pupils learning the basics of coding in an exciting and creative way.

According to code.org, the global programme, which takes place every year during the Computer Science Week, and has so far engaged more than 15 per cent of students in the world, is supported by Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and the Infosys Foundation, among others.

“In a world where technology is transforming every industry on the planet and now finds its way into every aspect of daily life, Bridge believes that it is crucial that pupils are prepared with the necessary skills when they enter the world of work.

“Computational thinking helps nurture problem-solving skills, logic, and creativity. And by exposing children early to Computer Science, they are better placed for success on the 21st-Century career path,” Bridge Nigeria said.

According to the Academics Manager at Bridge Nigeria, Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, technology has become a significant part of today’s society, with computer literacy becoming an essential skill that will be needed to survive in the new normal.

He, however, added that Bridge pupils’ ability to succeed in a world surrounded by technology would be dependent on their proficiency in the effective use of computer programmes.

“The hour of code initiative helps our pupils to discover new ways of thinking and expressing themselves through programming,” Ezinne stated.

To her, the Hour of Code made history when in 2017 over 100 million students, including Bridge pupils in 180 countries participated simultaneously in the programme.

On the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, Code.org, Mr. Hadi Partovi, stated that the Hour of Code was created to excite students about Computer Science and break down stereotypes to show anyone can learn it.

