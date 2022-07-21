Bridging broadband penetration gap

Rural areas are disadvantaged in term of broadband penetration, not only in Nigeria, but Africa as a continent. The people living in the rural areas constitute largest percentage of underserved population. This is due to lack of technology literacy, insufficient infrastructure to drive the technology in the rural areas and affordability of the technology, among other factors. The situation, according to experts, has been limiting the revenue generation from the sector. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports on how the technology could be expanded to the underserved population to bridge the gap

Right from inception of deployment of the information and communication technology in Nigeria, a section of the population has been out of coverage and have never enjoyed the benefit of digital life. Some sections of the population lack access to broadband internet service in parts of Nigeria and there has been intense pressure on government through the telecoms regulatory agency to make it more widely available for every citizen of the country irrespective of their location. There have been appeals to government to formulate the policies that would attract private finance to fund the expansion of broadband in the country.

Broadband

In telecommunications, broadband is wide bandwidth data transmission, which transports multiple signals at a wide range of frequencies and internet traffic types, that enable messages to be sent simultaneously, used in fast internet connections, according to Wikipedia. The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) defines broadband internet as a minimum of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed (the time it takes to receive data, such as loading a web page) and 3 Mbps upload speed (the speed at which data is sent from a small digital device to a larger server, for example, when backing up data to the cloud). The term broadband refers to highspeed internet access. Broadband is important for rural health care providers interested in meaningfully using electronic health records, as many of the capabilities of health IT, such as telehealth and electronic exchange of health care information, require broadband capability.

Broadband gap

In Nigeria, there exists wide gap in broadband penetration as those who have access to the technology are very low compared to those that can access it. With current statistics by NCC, about 58 per cent of the population are still far from using internet whether on their phones or other devices. According to NCC, 4G is available to only 37 per cent of Nigerians, while the country is preparing to migrate to 5G.

Causes

There are many factors creating the gap in the broadband penetration in Nigeria. Some of the factors include inability of many Nigerians to afford the cost of internet and the smartphone to access it. The cost of handsets, energy and data are still too high for some populations. Lack of digital skills and literacy is a barrier to mobile internet use in lowand middle-income countries as well as a key issue in developed countries. The remaining unconnected population is disproportionately illiterate or has low levels of literacy. Another factor creating gaps in accessing broadband in Nigeria especially in the rural area is insufficient infrastructure to drive the technology to the remote areas. Telecom operators have continued to lament damage of their infrastructure, especially at the rural areas.

Accessing broadband

Broadband providers can be local telephone companies or other providers of Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) and fiber connections, a cable company for cable modem, a wireless or satellite company for wireless broadband, or an electrical utility for Broadband over Power Line (BPL). Whom to contact to obtain broadband access depends on one’s needs and the technology available in one’s community. There is no controversy about the extent of underserved areas and population in Nigeria. A report states that about 81 per cent of Nigerians lack access to meaningful internet connectivity.

As contained in the result of its recent research across some countries in Africa, the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) revealed that only 12.1 per cent of the Nigerian population currently enjoys quality internet services (Meaningful Connectivity). The research body, which explained that 81 per cent meaningful connectivity gap exists in Nigeria, claimed that only 6.6 per cent of the rural population and 16.4 per cent of the urban have good internet service. With focus on nine countries, which are Columbia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa, A4AI said only 10 per cent of the total population in the countries surveyed is meaningfully connected to the Internet. It stated that the number rose to 14 per cent in urban areas and fell to a mere five per cent in rural areas, adding that the share of people meaningfully connected ranges greatly within the nine countries surveyed. For instance, it said Colombia; around one in four has meaningful connectivity (26.2 per cent). In Rwanda, it is only one out every 166 people (0.6 per cent).

The broadband body informed that across the nine countries surveyed, rural areas lag behind their urban counterparts in terms of Internet connectivity. On average, people in urban areas are twice as likely to be connect-ed to the internet compared to people in rural areas and the urban-rural gap for internet use is 70 per cent. Low income and elderly populations and those who live in rural areas are disproportionately identified to constitute larger percentage of those who lack broadband access. Independent research showed that even many Nigerians in the working class do not have home broadband services, while many schools and organisations do not have broadband internet facilities.

Impact on economy

Research suggests that the social returns on investment in broadband are significant. Increasing access and usage of broadband infrastructure in rural areas (and the amenities, digital skills, online education, and job search opportunities that come with it) lead to higher property values, increased job and population growth, higher rates of new business formation, and lower unemployment rates, according to researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Broadband expansion can also improve health and life outcomes, offering access to remote healthcare providers, online social networks, and educational opportunities. A cost-benefit analysis of rural broadband installation in Indiana observed three to four-fold returns on investment, not including state and local governments’ cost savings on medical expenditures and additional tax revenues from increased incomes. The World Bank estimated that a 10 percentage point increase in broadband penetration can lead to a 1.2 per cent jump in real per capita GDP growth in developed economies, while researchers put this number between 0.9 and 1.5 per cent for OECD countries.

Bridging the gap

Sensing the implication of the broadband penetration gap on the economy and particularly on digital economy, which is targeted to contribute more to the country’s GDP, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, assured that Broadband would soon be brought to the underserved, saying the Nigerian Broadband Plan (2020-2025) is targeted at closing the gap. He said Nigeria’s grassroots communities and the underserved population of the country will not be left out of the national broadband plan when the implementation comes to fruition. Danbatta said Nigeria will achieve the 90 per cent broadband coverage through the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. Aside from covering 90 per cent of the country’s population by 2025, the Plan also sets a speed target of a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data (i.e., two per cent of median income or one per cent of minimum wage). He stated that while the telecoms regulator and government would do everything to create an enabling and conducive environment, the telecom operators will have to continue investing in new infrastructures and capabilities, think more innovatively, identify and design novel business models and enrich their insights from other partners, regions and industries. He said the Commission is mindful of the infrastructure gaps in the country and, therefore, committed to driving national digital economy to the grassroots. “As a Commission, we have a mandate to ensure availability of universal access to telecom services irrespective of circumstances and location of Nigerians and other users in Nigeria,” informing that voice communications enjoys over 100 per cent penetration.

Barriers to expansion

The NCC boss said inadequate telecommunication infrastructure is hampering the capacity to deliver the broadband penetration Nigeria needs to boost access to services, enhancing economic growth and development. He said: “So, the Commission is committed to ensuring inclusiveness by ensuring the provision of affordable and pervasive accessibility to the Internet as emphasised by the International Telecommunication Union and the United Nations. “We are aware that until commensurate infrastructure is deployed in the country, the country may not hit the required target necessary for the desired economic development.” He said the Commission remained committed to the implementation of various regulatory initiatives and programmes, in collaboration with stakeholders in the telecom ecosystem. According to him, NCC seeks to bridge identified gaps and shortages in critical telecom infrastructure in the country.

Last line

To make network operations sustainable for the populace, governmental support is necessary in the form of reducing policy and regulatory barriers to deployment and creating pro-investment environments.

