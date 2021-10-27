Bridging infrastructure gap via capital market

World over, infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life. In all of these, capital market creates an enabling environment for the generation of long-term financing for infrastructure development. CHRIS UGWU writes

Investment in infrastructure services such as roads, electricity and water remains an intermediate input to production. This is because infrastructure services tend to raise productivity of other factors as it is often described as the unpaid factor of production. In every clime, infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life. The services generated as a result of an adequate infrastructure base will translate to an increase in aggregate output. Although, the Nigerian capital market had suffered monumental losses due to sustained decline in stock prices that resulted in huge decline in investment value occasioned by the financial crisis and currently the ravaging COVID- 19, the country’s huge infrastructural deficit in power, housing, roads, healthcare and port services, among others, have contributed, to a large extent, in retarding the overall growth and development of the sector, which is central to capital formation. Nigeria has, however, remained significantly underdeveloped in terms of basic infrastructure and faces very high income inequality. Reliance on government revenue like taxes and grants are never sufficient to fund these infrastructural developments. Increase in taxes is a disincentive, which places more burden on the citizens and can cripple an economy. Therefore, rather than relying strictly on internally generated revenue, government can float bonds at intervals for specific developmental projects. All tiers of government, their agencies and corporate organisations have the opportunities to finance their infrastructural projects through the issuance of bond instrument. Different shades of bonds can be structured to suit the project peculiarities, investor’s expectations, concerns and issuers requirements. Thus, there is Federal Government (sovereign) Bonds, Government Agency Bonds, State/Local Government (sub-national) Bonds and Corporate Bonds. However, worried by the level of infrastructure deficits in Nigeria, economic stakeholders have recently urged the Federal Government to utilise Nigeria’s capital market to develop the economy.

Nigeria needs $15bn yearly to finance infrastructural

Nigeria needs $15 billion annually over the next five to six years to finance its infrastructural deficits, Mr.Adekunle Oyinloye, Managing Director, Sifax Shipping Company Limited and former CEO, The Infrastructure Bank Plc, said recently. Oyinloye, who stated this in a paper he presented at the 24th Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers tagged: “Infrastructure and Deficit Funding, Bridging the Gap via the Nigerian Capital Market,” said Nigeria’s infrastructure sector was grossly underdeveloped and has limited access to social services and significantly increased cost of production and trade. He noted that at present, the value of Nigeria’s infrastructure was about 35 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), very low in comparison with 70 per cent for economies of same size and public infrastructure expenditure as a percentage of GDP is at 3.5 per cent. “Infrastructure financing cannot be met through public resources alone as it will be crippling to the economy in the era of fiscal constraints. With the estimate that the country needs to fund about 18 per cent of its GDP on infrastructural development, it is important to start looking for alternative sources of financing to bridge the deficit. “This financing is expected to come from local project sponsors, international project sponsors, local banks, international banks, local institutional Investors, international Institutional Investors and multilateral finance organisations,” he said.

Call for market repositioning

Oyinloye noted that the market should be positioned to play a more significant role in infrastructure development with far reaching reforms in the financial sector, adding that bond issuances encourage and foster good regulatory environment to protect investors. “Government cannot be the sole provider of infrastructure projects. The regulators should restructure the capital markets to foster private partnerships to contribute towards the country’s development through funds mobilisation. “As most of infrastructure projects will have cash flows projected in local currency, the risk of fluctuation of the exchange rate impairing the ability to meet FX debt service rate should be mitigated. The monetary authorities should put in place proper coverage to isolate currency risk from operational risks. “The traditional products have proven incapable of deepening the market, let alone increasing its size. Operators must now put on their thinking caps to evolve products that fully tap into the huge opportunities offered by Infrastructure funding gaps,” Oyinloye said. He said that Nigerian capital market authorities were making quiet progress in their efforts to build the market’s infrastructure and the regulatory framework that supports a well-functioning financial system. “Institutional investors are increasingly realising advantages of infrastructure investments to balance and diversify their portfolios; it is imperative for all players in the Nigerian market, both public and private, to work together towards a stable economic environment and safe and productive playing field for FDIs and FPIs. “The development of Nigeria’s capital market will hardly follow a linear path and therefore sequencing of policies aimed at reform and productivity is consequential as well as regulatory reforms. “The strategic imperative is to develop frameworks that fit Nigeria’s circumstances; I dare say a deliberate recalibration of exiting pension fund may unlock the full potentials of our earlier reforms,” he noted.

Bridging the gap

The Securities and Exchange Commission has again affirmed that the capital market has the potential to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country as well as aid economic development. This was stated by Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr. Dayo Obisan, at the annual conference/30th anniversary of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria with the theme: “Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for inclusive growth in post Covid-19 economy,” held in Lagos weekend. According to him, “there are a number of options that can be explored to bridge the infrastructure gap. One of them that has been used in the past is Sukuk. In the last three to four years, Sukuk has been used to raise funding for critical projects in various sectors of the economy. “We also have collective investment schemes, these are individual monies maybe by some institutions, and over N100bn has been done. We have about three surviving infrastructure focused funds in Nigeria totalling almost N100bn and there are some that are registered programmes. One of them has a programme of N200bn and they have only launched N76bn so there is still a lot of room for growth. “We have allowed for crowdfunding platforms, that means people that do not even know each other can come together and fund a business, these are the kind of things we have available, not only for government but also for individuals.” While admitting that there are quite a couple of instruments available in the capital market, The SEC commissioner stated that the major thing to note is that infrastructure development is a long term thing. “If in developed countries they are still having constant discussions not only in maintaining but in enhancing the level of infrastructure they have, it is essential for us in Nigeria to connect the right donation of money which is long term capital and which is what capital market provides. He reiterated the commitment of the SEC as a regulatory agency to creating an enabling environment for everyone to be able to access the capital market. “We know that one of the problems we have in this country is trust deficiency, if someone puts money in a company and it goes down it affects the trust people have in the market. “And that is why we are very serious about Investor protection, transparency and fairness in the capital market. There is a need for synergy in policy. Predictability of outcome is key, when someone knows that if he puts his money somewhere he is certain of the returns, it engenders confidence in the capital market,” he noted.

Last line

There is no gainsaying that capital market is a critical pillar for long term fund mobilisation needed for capital formation to fast track economic growth and development.

