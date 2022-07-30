News

Brigade of Guards attack wake up call, must be taken seriously -Sura

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Brigadier Gen. John Sura (rtd) has described the recent attack on the Presidential Guard as one of those unplanned operations due to lack of intelligence gathering about the location, strength and the armaments of the terrorists. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in Jos, Gen. Sura said that the earlier the nation looked into re-engagement of retirees as frontline informants the better.

“The troops ran into an ambush and no matter how trained a force is, it is always difficult to escape unhurt. I therefore salute the doggedness of the surviving members of the troops. “However, this attack is a wake-up call on the need to re-engage some retired trained security personnel across the country. The strength of the armed forces cannot cover the whole country; we have retirees in every nook and cranny of this country. The earlier the nation looks into re-engagement of retirees as frontline informant the better,” he said.

 

