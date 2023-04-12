News

Briggs Death: We Lost An Academic Iroko – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described the death of the late Prof. Nimisoere Dimkpa Briggs as a huge loss to Nigeria and the Ijaw nation in particular.

He said the late scholar was an academic Iroko whose passing has created a yawning gap in the pantheon of the Ijaw ethnic group and Nigeria’s academic greats.

Governor Diri said the Kalabari-born academic, who hails from Abonnema in Rivers state, impacted and inspired a generation and countless others with his outstanding record of achievements.

While commiserating with his family, the Kalabari people, and the academic community, the Bayelsa helmsman noted that Prof. Briggs’ wise counsel, candour, dedication, and commitment to the service of Nigeria and humanity will be greatly missed.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday, Diri stated “The news of Prof. Briggs’s death was shocking and sad. The Ijaw nation and indeed Nigeria have lost an intellectual giant and academic Iroko.

“Prof. Briggs served our country and the academic community with commendable dedication and commitment. His wise counsel and candour were the hallmarks of a man of service. We will all miss his humility and affable nature.

Diri, on behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa state, prayed to God to comfort the family and grant them the grace to bear the loss.

Prof. Briggs, who died on Monday at the age of 79, was emeritus professor of medicine, former vice-chancellor of the university of Port Harcourt, pro-chancellor, federal University, Abakaliki, and the Bayelsa medical university as well as chairman of the committee of pro chancellors of Nigerian universities.

