Body & Soul

Bright and bold ‘1707’ by Veens

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Former Big Brother Naija stars, Nelson Allison, Sir Dee, Omashola Oburoh are the models for Nigeria’s fast rising fashion brand, Veens Clothing Line latest collection tagged ‘1707’.

 

The newly unveiled collection is to celebration of the designer’s birthday on July 17, 2020.

 

The collection features an array of male and female kaftans that are simple, stylish, rich in bright colours and very easy to wear.

 

Speaking on the concept behind the collection #1707, the designer, Vincent Osaromeh, said he decided to go bright and bold for the collection which was inspired by nature, so as to express joy, love and happiness and also to add to a much needed optimistic mind set for his birthday.

 

Other models like Jeff Bankz and Nollywood actors, Frankincense Eche-Ben and Maurice Sam showed off the fittings of the pieces.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul Sunday Magazine

I don’t wish to marry a fellow actor –Oge Gabriel

Posted on Author with Ifeoma Ononye

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Oge Gabriel has big dreams of becoming a phenomenal actress. The young actress, who graduated in March 2020, from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a B.Sc in Mass Communication, speaks with Ifeoma Ononye in this interview about her experiences in the industry so far   Most actors and actresses have different stories […]
Body & Soul

Tonye Princewill relishes status of a proud father

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I t may after all not be a bad one to say that Tonye Princewil was lucky to have been born into a privileged home and went on to enjoy all the trappings and benefits that comes with such home.     It could be simply put that Tonye, a Prince of Kalabari Kingdom in […]
Body & Soul

The colour code luxury suits

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Its a colour coded frenzy from Alancruzer’s formal luxury suits collection. The fashion designer, Damola Cruz and founder of Alancruzer men’s line channels an ultra-sophisticated yet urban design for the spring-summer 2021 season.   The suit collection is packed with colourful monochromatic number. Created with bright colours men rarely think of, like soft pink, vibrant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: