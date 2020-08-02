Bright and bold ‘1707’ by Veens

Former Big Brother Naija stars, Nelson Allison, Sir Dee, Omashola Oburoh are the models for Nigeria’s fast rising fashion brand, Veens Clothing Line latest collection tagged ‘1707’.

The newly unveiled collection is to celebration of the designer’s birthday on July 17, 2020.

The collection features an array of male and female kaftans that are simple, stylish, rich in bright colours and very easy to wear.

Speaking on the concept behind the collection #1707, the designer, Vincent Osaromeh, said he decided to go bright and bold for the collection which was inspired by nature, so as to express joy, love and happiness and also to add to a much needed optimistic mind set for his birthday.

Other models like Jeff Bankz and Nollywood actors, Frankincense Eche-Ben and Maurice Sam showed off the fittings of the pieces.

