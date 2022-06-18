News

Brighter future awaits Nigeria with Tinubu presidency, says Hamzat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday said that Nigeria will benefit from the Presidency of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Hamzat spoke at a special prayer organised to commemorate the third anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led state government, saying, Tinubu has the penchant to take tough decisions that will be beneficial to the nation.

Hamzat said that Lagos State is leveraging on the solid foundation laid by the Bola Tinubu led administration, which assumed office in 1999. According to him, Tinubu was accused of mortgag- ing the future of the state, but the loan was actually utilised for the development of the state, hence, the solid foundation that subsequent administrations are leveraging on.

Reeling out some of the achievements of Tinubu, he explained that Lagos State had made enormous progress in development, had been able to pay pensions and gratuities of retirees, and staff salaries are up to date. ”So we should not forget that things were not this good, but it can also be better. So I am saying that in 1999, we did not have one single public ambulance, in 1999, we could not afford to pay salaries. But today, we are where we are.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG launches T.E.A.C.H strategy for smooth  COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

  In renewed efforts to ensure a smooth roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Government has launched an electronic strategy, T. E.A.C. H. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who spoke at the launch, noted  that T.E.A.C.H and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) utilises all the benefits of traditional, electronic, assisted and concomitant […]
News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Akeredolu, others to Tinubu: You’re a rare mentor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Johnchuks Onuanyim, Philip Nyam, Lawrence Olaoye, Adewumi Ademiju and Tony Anichebe

Tributes yesterday poured in from eminent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamala; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Ekiti State counterpart and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Disqualification fever grips aspirants

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

Apprehension can best describe the mood among some aspirants across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July primary elections in Anambra State.   This is coming as Dr Wilson Udeh, an aspirant of the PDP, donated a total of 21 Sienna buses to the party yesterday. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica