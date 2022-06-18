Brighter future awaits Nigeria with Tinubu presidency, says Hamzat

Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday said that Nigeria will benefit from the Presidency of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Hamzat spoke at a special prayer organised to commemorate the third anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led state government, saying, Tinubu has the penchant to take tough decisions that will be beneficial to the nation.

Hamzat said that Lagos State is leveraging on the solid foundation laid by the Bola Tinubu led administration, which assumed office in 1999. According to him, Tinubu was accused of mortgag- ing the future of the state, but the loan was actually utilised for the development of the state, hence, the solid foundation that subsequent administrations are leveraging on.

Reeling out some of the achievements of Tinubu, he explained that Lagos State had made enormous progress in development, had been able to pay pensions and gratuities of retirees, and staff salaries are up to date. ”So we should not forget that things were not this good, but it can also be better. So I am saying that in 1999, we did not have one single public ambulance, in 1999, we could not afford to pay salaries. But today, we are where we are.

