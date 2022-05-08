Manchester United
Sports

Brighton demolish woeful Man United

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of a rampant Brighton at the Amex Stadium – a result that confirmed United would not qualify for next season’s Champions League. Ecuador international Moises Caicedo put the hosts ahead with his first Premier League goal in only his sixth game, with a low 25-yard strike after United’s Alex Telles had failed to clear, reports the BBC.

 

The visitors, in interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s penultimate game in charge before he is replaced by Erik ten Hag, fell apart in the second half, conceding three goals in quick succession.

 

Marc Cucurella fired into the roof of the net from Leandro Trossard’s pull-back for the second, with Trossard setting up Pascal Gross to calmly steer in a third.

 

The fourth goal was scored by Trossard when he bundled the ball over the line from close range, with the goal eventually given after a video assistant review checked for a handball.

 

The defeat was United’s fifth successive away loss and ensured they cannot finish higher than their current spot of sixth in the Premier League, with only the top four playing in next season’s Champions League.

 

It will be only the fifth time in 30 years that they will not play in Europe’s major competition – and they could even miss out on the Europa League and drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

 

They are currently six points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham, who have two games in hand.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Female coaches welcome Moroccan plans for women’s football

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former international Lamiaa Boumehdi has welcomed the plans set formally out by the Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) aimed at developing the women’s game in the country.   The FRMF signed an agreement of objectives with the National Women’s Football League (LNFF), and the National Technical Directorate (DTN) last weekend.   Boumedhi made history last year […]
Sports

Edo 2020: PTF, NCDC officials to arrive Benin four days before opening day

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The officials of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will arrive Benin City four days to the commencement of the National Sports Festival, to monitor compliance with the protocols of the pandemic.   According to feelers from the office of the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Deputy […]
Sports

EPL: Manchester United top contender for Premier League title after recent successes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  After Manchester United’s recent victory against Fulham, hopes have seemed to skyrocket for the team. Previous seasons have seen the Red Devils in a fragmented state, and ever since Ole Gunner Solskjaer was appointed manager, things have begun to look up, but gradually. This Premier League season appears to be in the Red Devils’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica