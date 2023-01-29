Sports

Brighton knock holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

Kaoru Mitoma scored in stoppage time as Brighton knocked holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup with an impressive victory at the Amex.

With the game heading to a draw, Japan winger Mitoma produced a great piece of control before firing in from close range to stun the Reds, reports the BBC.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were beaten 3-0 at the Seagulls two weeks ago, took the lead midway through the first half when Harvey Elliott slotted into the bottom corner from Mohamed Salah’s pass following a quick break.

However, Brighton equalised when Tariq Lamptey’s shot from distance deflected heavily off Lewis Dunk to fly into the back of the net.

It looked like a replay at Anfield would be needed to decide the tie before Mitoma stepped up to snatch another big result for Brighton.

RESULTS

Brighton 2 – 1 Liverpool

 

