Bring back events –Comedians, event comperes cry to FG

A group known as Comedians of Federal Republic Movement, CFRM are begging state and the Federal government to bring back events, stressing that they will adhere to the preventive measures to curtail the virus.

 

According to Tormene Eebubari, popularly known as Comedian Tormene, who spoke on behalf the group, said that comedians, MCs, DJs and events planners are crying to government to lift their ban on events so that they can have their jobs back to be able to feed their families.

 

“We comedians, MCs, DJs, events planners are crying to the states and Federal Government to bring back our events. We will adhere to the preventive measures to curtail the virus. Imagine staying at home without income for six months.

 

Some of us are breadwinners for our respective families. We cannot steal, that is why we are crying and begging because hunger wants to kill us.

 

“Meanwhile, the past six months has been turbulent for MCs, comedians and entertainers in the country, following the executive orders of both the states and Federal Governments which has created an unprecedented economic downturns whilst we were not given any palliatives to cushion the effect of the pandemic on us,” he said.

 

The group stated that they understand that the need for everyone to comply with covid-19 prevention guidelines is very paramount.

 

However, considering the growing success rates of recovery and gradual ease of lockdown wherefore businesses and religious centers are reopening with guidelines, the group hope that the event organising industry will also be given an utmost consideration to reopen so that they can put food on their table.

 

They therefore appeal to government for intervention.

 

“We plead with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu and President Mouhammadu Buhari to support our dear industry with bail out funds and policies that will engender financial stability over the period of time the pandemic will be over”.

