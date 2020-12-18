Bring back our boys

In 2015, Prof. Wole Soyinka endorsed the presidential candidacy of General Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with an incisive essay which ended with a biting rebuke of the then president, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, over the 200 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram.

The Nobel Laureate wrote: “I pose only one question, a question of basic humanism that is directed at a leader who equally demands that a nation make a leap of faith for him also, that a people presume his capability for self-transformation.

That question is this: If you had received the news of your daughter’s kidnapping, how long would it take you to spring into action? Instantly? One day? Two? Three? A week? Or maybe 10 days? While we await the answer, the clock of change cannot tick sufficiently fast!” I guess Muhammadu Buhari may be too busy to answer these poignant questions in the light of the recent kidnapping of our schoolboys and other security infractions.

Sure, I have it on dubious authority that the kindly gentleman spends a lot of time writing condolence messages for murder and genocide victims and preparing some condolence messages for future use. The calamities are coming faster than the hand can write and soon we may have the need to create a “Condolence Writing Ministry” and appoint a “Minister of Condolences”.

The current reality is that it is bad not to be ready with a condolence message when the next tragedy strikes – so to stay ahead of it, you have a condolence template and just fill in the names of those involved and the location.

The good news is that by now Buhari’s secretaries and speechwriters should be qualified to teach condolence writing in tertiary institutions – they have acquired a new subset of skills that would broaden their employability after they leave Aso Rock. So let me ask you and please answer truthfully, “If Buhari had received the news of his son’s kidnapping, how long would it take him to spring into action? Instantly? One day? Two? Three? A week? Or maybe 10 days?” The answer is blowing in the wind.

After it was learned that over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, had been kidnapped, Nigerians were outraged. Still being outraged after all we have endured and witnessed – after so many daunting calamities – might be a “question of basic humanism” to put it in Soyinka’s way.

I guess we may gradually become as immune to the horror around us as our dear president who did not allow the fate of the boys to stop him from visiting his farm in Daura, Katsina State. Soyinka in the essay earlier referenced also said, “The art of leadership is complex and unenviable. Among its most basic, simple demands, however, is the capacity for empathy, since a leader does not preside over stones but palpable humanity.”

The Nobel Laureate may be having illusions of reality – this is Nigeria and not “Kongi.” In Nigeria, leaders preside over palpable humanity and Bovidae (cow family), therefore, the president’s right to visit his farm, while the boys languish in captivity is only contestable in a court of incompetent jurisdiction. After all the military has from time to time launched operations to protect cows and stop rustling without thinking of launching an operation to protect school children.

This does not mean that they value our boys and girls more than cattle – just that cows are closer to some hearts. So we are back to where we were in 2015 when the then spokesman for the APC and now Minister of Information, the inimitable Alhaji Lie (sorry, Lai) Mohammed, raged that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan should “only be seen and not heard” (my exaggeration) for failing to curb insecurity. He went full blast, “President Jonathan, who is also the Commanderin- Chief of the Armed Forces, must take responsibility for the monumental cost, whether of his incompetence or his political strategy-gone-awry or both, apologize to the nation and immediately back down from seeking re-election.

The President must not be allowed to profit from an error of judgement that has cost 15,000 lives, forced over three million out of their homes, and cost taxpayers $32.88 billion.” I guess under Buhari, the numbers are scarier, but Alhaji Lai Mohammed is now looking at things with the wrong end of the binoculars – which makes everything appear far-fetched. To those who are fond of symbols it must be disheartening that five years after the Chibok girls’ tragedy, we now have the Kankara boys calamity.

So far the “Bring Back Our Girls” campaign has moved from the cover pages of newspapers to inside briefs. The momentum has been lost in forlornness and the slogan has become a byword. Now we are saddled with the reality of asking the “Bring Back Our Girls” squad to come back and lets us mount another campaign, “Bring Back Our Boys.” This is not necessarily an indication that we are stuck in the rot and moving around in circles – it is an indication of something to hope for. Maybe we would just keep having occasion to ask for some people to be brought back.

Imagine that somewhere down the line we have occasion to launch a campaign and ask “Bring Back our Senators and Representatives.” Then God will intervene and all of them would return hale and hearty. Hmm.

Then will the gravity of the situation be understood in the National Assembly and they would hopefully return – reformed, reborn and more committed to stopping this scourge of insecurity because he who feels it, knows it.

