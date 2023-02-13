Editorial Top Stories

Bring back our doctors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

We should be talking of a national emergency to check the exodus of medical doctors from Nigeria. It is a frightening situation that must move the government from excuses to action. Health Minister Osagie Ehanire understands what lies ahead. The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) boasts of 80,000 registered practitioners, of this number, an alarming 50 per cent cannot be found in the country as residents. The figures are progressing annually. According to Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) statistics, about 5,600 doctors have migrated to the United Kingdom in the last eight years, 2014 to 2022.

There are close to 9, 976 Nigerian doctors in the UK. More doctors are working towards relocating without minding the harsh work environment. The United States and Canada boast of a strong Nigerian medical community. Many medical tourists have come back with stories of meeting Igbo, Yoruba and Bini speaking doctors in various facilities, from Washington to Ontario and even across the border in far flung Alaska. In the Middle East, Nigerian doctors are legion. With the best of medical equipment, they have distinguished themselves. You find them in Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

We can rightly claim that Nigerians are the real doctors without borders, for you can see them scattered all over the world and making marks. New Zealand and down under Australia may be far, far away but our medical practitioners are not deterred by distance. Ehanire does not quarrel with this movement. The minister argues that work mobility is part of the new world order. While admitting that the exodus equally affects countries like the United Kingdom and Gambia, he promised to work out a policy that will bring the doctors back. The major reason that forces the doctors out is poor remuneration. Many of them, just like other compatriots, are unable to fulfil financial obligations.

In 2009, a new salary structure was implemented following deliberations with the Federal Government. The agreement was that the wages will be reviewed upwards every five years. About a decade and half after that understanding, doctors are still glued to the same pay package. The result is that citizens see more work to rule in our hospitals than Medicare. This is happening under a Health Minister, who is a medical doctor.

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige is a doctor as well. He worked in government as a civil servant and understands the plight of his colleagues. Ngige was also a state governor and later a senator. In the past, medical doctors complained bitterly about the appointment of nonprofessionals to oversee the Federal Ministry of Health. Chief Daniel Ugwu, a lawyer, was Health Minister in the Second Republic. Dr. Ihechukwu Madubuike moved from education in the Second Republic to health during the military era. The situation appears to be worsening under medical doctor ministers.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) may be forced to adopt a name change. This is because many of the resident doctors do not have accommodation within their place of work. The import is that more lives are lost during emergencies as the doctor takes more time to move from his house to the hospital. Things have changed for the worse. Time was when Nigerian doctors left jobs overseas to work at home. Dr. Adeoye Lambo was House Surgeon, General Hospital London in 1949.

He moved to Midland Nerve Hospital as Resident House Physician. It was from there he rushed back to the University College, Ibadan in 1950 as Medical Officer. Herbert Kodilinye was Consultant Ophthalmologist, National Health Services in the United Kingdom. Theophilus Ogunlesi served as Registrar, Tropical Diseases Hospital, London between 1957 and 1958. Both men journeyed back home to work. Today, the reverse is happening. Our doctors are leaving in droves. The doctor patient ratio is 1: 1000 which is far below the World Health Organisation recommendation of one doctor to 600 patients.

Since 1963, the country has turned out 93, 000 doctors. Government must act fast. We recommend a budgetary allocation of, at least, 15 percent to the Health Sector annually in order to meet up with Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The home country of Osahon Enabulele, President World Medical Association must not put him to ridicule. Nigerians are excelling all over the globe.

Chidi Achebe, second son of Chinua Achebe won the John and Samuel Bard Award, for Excellence in Medicine and Science in 2020. Vincent Njar died of cancer and Chibawanye Ene researched on brain tumours. The World Bank honoured Funmi Adewara. Government should stem medical tourism by pumping more money into health services. We dare say Nigerian doctors are as good as the best anywhere. Dr. Benjamin Anyanwu has blazed the trail. He set up Regions Stroke and Neuroscience Hospital, Mgbirichi near Owerri. He is a Vascular Neurologist based in the US. More doctors will come home under a clement environment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akeredolu warns traditional rulers on appointment of chiefs

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday warned traditional rulers in the state to desist from fomenting unnecessary trouble over appointment of chiefs in their domain.   The governor, said government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any traditional ruler caught indulging in act of lawlessness by appointing chief outside his jurisdiction.   Akeredolu […]
News Top Stories

Strike: JOHESU, AHPA issue FG fresh 15-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the expiration and step down of a 15- day ultimatum to government to meet its demands or risk an industrial action, the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have issued a fresh 15-day strike notice to the Federal Government.   The fresh ultimatum unanimously adopted by leadership […]
News Top Stories

H1’21: 10 banks spend N260.21bn on personnel

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Tier 1 lenders lead commitments   Ten deposit money banks in the country spent a total of N260.21 billion on personnel expenses in the first half of this year, which is  1.711 per cent less than the N255.83billion that they reported for the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.   The DMBs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica