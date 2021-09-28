Bringing back moral values through schools

In the modern society, moral decadence has become a major concern to parents, teachers and the school authorities. However, a new initiative to checkmate it has begun. REGINA OTOKPA reports.

The social media is a delight for children and youngsters, but it’s also home to both positive and negative trends that influence the behaviour of both young and old. This has made them vulnerable to social ills and vices rather than models of moral discipline, value and ethics from a tender age.

“We need to catch them young; things like respect for elders, honesty and integrity are unknown concepts to the youths of today.

“These young boys and girls’ value system have become skewed somehow and I felt a burning desire to show them a better way,” said Pat John-Oseh, as she stood facing a room filled with young students and guests. The statement: “He/She lacks proper home training”, is gradually becoming a common sentence heard on a daily basis.

Hardly any day goes by without people witnessing a drama or two showing poor attitude, lack of respect, lawlessness, indulgence in societal ills by children and youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Unlike the past when youngsters are full of respect for elders, abhor evil like a plague, express good mannerisms, dress and talk decently, show genuine concern for others and have high regard for parents, the present generation is a different specie entirely with little or no regard for anyone.

Driven by an amazing energy, exuberance and curiosity about life and the environment, young Nigerians are confronted with a difficult stage where they have to battle with the burden of uncertainty, doubts and a hunger to embark on personal and societal exploration to discover life themselves.

Sadly, the unrestricted access to the social media and certain content on cable television, seems to be heightening the untoward attitudes and behaviours exhibited by youths and children both within and outside the confines of their home.

There is a growing craze by Nigerians to post content, good or bad, on social media without considering its implications or the roles they should have played at the moment. John-Oseh bumped on a video clip on Facebook, where a little boy was seen assaulting his mother for getting drunk.

Rather than give in to the “rush spirit” to post the video or join the crowd to make silly comments, she got inspired to restore the lost morals, values and ethics Nigerians were known for in the past.

She chose to nip in the bud, the moral decadence crisis in our society. Beaming her search light on schools in the FCT, John-Oseh recently launched a Moral Values and Ethics (MoVES) foundation school club, to mould the character that will help shape the mindset of children from a tender age, to become men and women of dignity, character and finesse.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, she explained that arrangements have been concluded to host at least, the club premiere in each of the area councils per week, in both public and private primary schools.

“A lot of other things that are happening it seems we don’t have a solution to them so I thought of catching them young by starting with a Morals Values and Ethics (MoVEs) club from my foundation from primary schools, to teach them the importance of respect, integrity, good behaviour, morals, values and virtues we know growing up which have kept our parents till today.

“The social media has its advantages and disadvantages a lot of people are coping what they see others do on social media not knowing we have our culture. “I believe that it’s never too late to start a change, It’s never too late to show the right way and it’s never too late to start on the next generation.

“When an individual has good morals and the right ethical standards, the person won’t be thinking of how to cut corners or be crooked. Things like ‘sharp practices’ would be anathema to such an individual.”

Besides the recently launched club, INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that MoVES foundation has been fighting the rights of girls and women to education and empowerment to make their lives more meaningful.

“MoVES foundation is looking at girls denied education; in our little way we support them to go back to school and parents who do not believe girls should go to school, we support them and also empower them.”

The Sarakin Akadin of Bwari area council and FCT chairman School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Dr. Ibrahim Yusuf, blamed the moral decadence in Nigeria on the colonial masters, whom he said deceived Africa and Nigeria by extension, into practicing their culture and religion.

“Moral value and ethics is lost in Nigeria. The gap is too much that nobody is left out but the government is adding to the problem; if you raise a cane against a child the government will take it up as violation of human rights. “Government should lend their support instead because the gap is much. The parents, teachers, traditional and religious rulers, security personnel and every other person have their own responsibility.

“Our value system was very high until the expatriates came. They are the major reason in the decline in our moral, value and ethics. They deceived us and we are practicing their culture whereas they are not practicing ours.

“We left our values, culture, ways of life and were busy buying and imitating other cultures. We were okay until we started imitating others, we need to go back and follow the scriptures,” he said.

Chairman, FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr. Alhassan Sule, said it had become pertinent to recreate moral framework in schools to make it possible for the next generation to pick up what has been lost along the way in terms of morality, values and ethics.

“There are thousands of schools in our dear country, but we all know that what makes for valuable schooling is when pupils as well as students are groomed in character and learning.

“One thing I love most about the strategy of MoVES is that the foundation is targeting the youngest population amongst us, the children. It is true that our children make up about 20 to 30 percent of our population, however, they are 100 percent of our future.”

But the UBEB Director, Primary School Services, Habiba Aliyu, minced no words in criticising the negligence of most parents, who have relegated their responsibilities to teachers. “For those of us in the teaching profession, it is no longer strange to hear that many parents have lost their divine responsibility to instill good morals in their children.

“This is because many homes today have men and women who are waist deep in all manner of vices, which makes it difficult for them to teach right behaviour. “The values of our youths have long been eroded which makes it difficult for the future generation.

The teachers cannot do it alone, most of the responsibilities for parents have been transferred to the teachers because they are busy chasing after other things forgetting their children.”

Aliyu noted that with the MoVES club in schools, the youngsters who are the future leaders, will be exposed to the right character, good morals, and eradication of retrogressive societal norms that impede progress.

Excited about the club, the students engaged in several activities to make the launch a memorable one with spoken words, poem recitation and dances.

