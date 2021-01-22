Bringing development, knowledge to Cross River

Since the establishment of the Nigerian Navy in 1956, the force has undertaken sensitive missions both at home and outside the shores of the country and has acquitted itself creditably well.

This arm of the military, which evolved from Royal Navy to what it is known now, has over the years, also continued to spearhead infrastructural development within its area of operations. Apart from building its military capacity to become a strong force to reckon with in the gulf region, the Nigerian Navy has helped in building institutions, which have in turn benefitted a lot of Nigerians.

For instance, the development stride of the Eastern Naval Command, which comprises Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, with headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River capital, has continued to add to the aesthetics of the metropolis in particular, the state in general and the entire South South zone when viewed from a larger perspective.

A cursory look at the proclivity and penchant of the Eastern Naval Command to showcase its closeness to the civil populace will reveal that the command has spent billions of naira to build and run places like the Navy Secondary School, the Navy Reference Hospital and a standard guest house cum hotel in the state.

In fact, the Navy Secondary School located in Akpabuyo, a local government outside Calabar, has not only helped in cementing the relationship between the civil populace and the Navy, it has also added beauty to Akpabuyo which, before the establishment of the school had barely developed.

Today, however, the presence of the School has triggered development, which has lured other institutions such as the Police College, the Deeper Life Secondary School, and Arthur Javis University to Akpabuyo. During the celebration of its 64th anniversary last year, the Nigerian Navy commissioned a 200 capacity hostel in the secondary school at Akpabuyo.

It also inaugurated a remodeled Saidu girls’ hotel at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Borokiri and a Protestant Church at Navy Out-Post, Ikuru, all in Rivers State, while a sickbay was created at the Headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Calabar. The ceremonies were performed during the Eastern Naval Command’s third virtual meeting, which has become the norm since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Presiding over the inauguration, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, the Flag Officer Commanding, the Eastern Naval Command, remarked: “These projects, which have been commissioned in Rivers and Cross River states were to mark the Nigerian Navy 64th anniversary in Nigeria.” “Also, this month’s virtual meeting is unique because it coincides with the 2020 Navy week celebrations, which is the 64th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

The celebration is usually elaborate and comprises activities like sea trip, regimental dinner, amongst others. However, it is low keyed this year because of the global pandemic,” Adeniran stressed. He added: “However, a few activities such as the distribution of palliatives and Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) as well as ceremonials, where ships are to dress overall and ceremonial Sunset have been lined up to mark the week celebration in the command.”

Explaining further on adopting the virtual technology for meetings in the command, the FOC stated that it was rewarding, since it, “enables the command deliberate as one unit and actions taken for the attainment of the strategic directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.”

He stated further that, “fortunately, the command has had in place infrastructure to handle the present situation but cannot be substituted for person to person interaction. Officers and ratings are permitted to travel when it is absolutely necessary.” According to the Flag Officer, “prior to COVID-19, the FOC’s monthly meeting designed to evaluate the command’s operational successes and challenges was rotatory with each unit having hosting opportunities. The meetings afford officers firsthand knowledge of issues associated with each unit.”

Speaking further, Rear Admiral Adeniran stated that besides adopting virtual meetings, the ENC has, “reached out to host communities to assist them in complying with the instructions laid down to stop the spread of COVID-19”. Again last year, 18 members of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) participated in a one-day public speaking competition organized by the Eastern Naval Command, ENC.

The youth, who spoke on the topic: “The NYSC as a tool for National Development: My perspective and contribution,” each made a multi-media presentation on the topic at the Nigerian War College auditorium in Calabar. More than 250 corps members serving in formations within the Eastern Naval Command were in attendance, including others serving in Calabar led by the State Coordinator NYSC, Mr. Edwin Chinedu Megwa.

In an address, Adeniran said the Nigerian Navy decided to organize the speaking competition in support of the NYSC scheme and the government’s national youth policy. Adeniran said: “The maiden edition of the public speaking competition is intended to orientate you in the right direction towards national development. As part of the 70 per cent population, you have to be guided.”

“To achieve this, the command decided to enhance your confidence and give you the understanding and requirement of national development in order to inculcate in you patriotism as well as the spirit of sacrifice to our dear nation and humanity in general.” Rear Admiral Adeniran noted that since the NYSC scheme exist to “build leadership skills and capacity of Nigerian youths”, the competition was also intended to ensure originality of the presenters. According to him, the NYSC is “an organization that is well motivated and capable of bringing out the best qualities in our youths and impacting in them the right attitude and values for nation building.

It serves as a catalyst for national development, a source of pride and fulfillment to its participating graduate youths. “The nation could witness tremendous growth and development, if this population (youths) are guided aright. Destruction is the consequence of failure to harness such a great asset,” noted Adeniran.

The 18 youths, who participated in the exercise were drawn from amongst the 250 serving at the Nigerian Navy ships Victory (NNS Victory), Calabar; NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi (Akwa Ibom); NNS Pathfinder, Rivers State and the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command, Calabar And just last week, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibokete Ekwe Ibas, commissioned four newly constructed and fully furnished building apartments in the Eastern Naval Command in Calabar. First, Vice Admiral Ibas commissioned six three bedroom flats located within the premises of the Nigerian Navy Nursery and Primary school, Ikot Ansa in Calabar. Thereafter, he proceeded to the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, also in Calabar, to unveil a twin storey block of 24 one bedroom apartments for House Offices.

Ibas, who was represented by the Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike, further unveiled a well furnished house for the Eastern Naval Command’s Chief Boatswain Mate (CBM) quarters and a 40- room one storey building for Ratings as well as an arrival hall for trainees at the Navy Barracks, Akim Qua Town.

He promised that his administration was doing everything to ensure that all officers and ratings have good accommodation, assuring that their welfare was paramount to him. The Chief of Naval Staff was visibly satisfied with the quality of the buildings, which he noted, would serve officers and ratings of the force.

