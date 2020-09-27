Bringing down the power of God through praises

Power belongs to God but as far as men are concerned, that power remains abstract until its manifestation on the physical realm to offer solution to human problems. It is then God’s power impacts on men. At any point in time every individual needs the power of God for protections and provision all through the person’s lifetime. Man applies prayers, praises and giving as means of attracting divine power to himself.

According to some Biblical accounts praises and worships seem to work faster. In 2nd Chronicles 20:20-23, the Bible records thus, And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the Lord your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed singers unto the Lord, and that should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army, and to say, Praise the Lord; for his mercy endureth for ever.

And when they began to sing and to praise, the Lord set ambushments against the children of Ammon, Moab, and mount Seir, which were come against Judah; and they were smitten.

For the children of Ammon and Moab stood up against the inhabitants of mount Seir, utterly to slay and destroy them: and when they had made an end of the inhabitants of Seir, every one helped to destroy another.

There are allied forces of three kingdoms laying am-bush to attack the Israelites; King Jehoshaphat was highly afraid but he called for national prayers during which it was revealed that God is with him.

On the day of the battle, after consultation with the people he appointed choristers, took them to the war front without a single ammunition rather they were busy singing praises to God. In the course of the praises and worships to Almighty God, power of God came down put confusion in the midst of their enemies and they resorted killing themselves until the last soldier kissed the dust.

It was in that manner the power of God came down, intervened to secure victory for the Israelites. In a related development, Apostle Paul and Silas for healing someone possessed by evil spirit were beaten and imprisoned; but in the night, while they were praising God the power of God came down, shook the foundation of the prison building throwing all the doors open loosing their chains as well.

The Bible accounts for it thus in Acts 16:23-26, And when they had laid many stripes upon them, they cast them into prison, charging the jailor to keep them safely: 24 Who, having received such a charge, thrust them into the inner prison, and made their feet fast in the stocks. 25

And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: and the prisoners heard them. 26 And suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed.

There is power in praising God. It is only praises God receives directly from his people and he acts immediately the praises move him. When worshippers give offering it is received by proxy through the servants of God who represents him on earth. When God answers prayers, angels are sent for the execution of the requests made in prayers.

That was why the Prince of Persia was able to withhold the angel going to deliver Daniel’s request. Holy Spirit is the executive arm of the Trinity; it is this Holy Spirit that comes down whenever God responds as a result of praises and worships. However, it is only from repented heart God receives both prayers and praises he does not attend to request of sinners.

When you must have prayed and the situation remains unchanged resort to praises and worships the hand of God will surely be moved into action for your benefits.

Like this: Like Loading...