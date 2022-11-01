Bringing gender agenda on front-burner

During the 22nd conference of the National Council on Women Affairs which held recently in Abuja, stakeholders resolved to keep issues bothering women on the frontburner. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Recently, federal and state ministries as well ministries, departments and Agencies, whose mandate impacts on the women affairs sector gathered in Abuja.

The gathering was under the auspices of the National Council on Women Affairs and the mission was to deliberate on various issues concerning the female folk. It is a forum for monitoring the achievements recorded by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and it affords the women the opportunity for knowledge sharing and exchange of expertise with a view to deliver effectively and efficiently on their mandate.

In essence, they were at the meeting to consider and approve the Memoranda submitted to the council in a bid to address sundry gender issues.

Ministerial agenda

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, disclosed that a total of 138 memos were received during the 22nd Annual Council on Women Affairs. The minister recalled that upon her resumption of duties in August, 2019, she was mindful of the 9-Point priority projects deliverables for the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

The projects, she said, were hinged on the Federal Government Priority Areas of enhancing social inclusion and reducing poverty. “These targets formed the benchmark upon which our performances are rated.

We prioritized gender-based violence, social, cultural inequalities and other harmful practices that disproportionately affect the health of women and children. We focused on inclusive interventions towards enhancing the socio-economic development of Nigeria for impactful outcomes in line with the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she said..

Tallen noted that the high-level advocacy, sensitisations, trainings and proactive steps the ministry embarked upon led to upscaled training and retraining of Gender Desk Officers resulting in significant efforts across Education, Agriculture, Health, Environment, Security Architecture, Budget and Finance, Sports and other sectors.

Zero tolerance on GBV

According to her, the declaration of zero tolerance to rape and other genders based violence by President Muhammadu Bu- hari coupled with the declaration of “State of Emergency” on sexual and gender based violence in Nigeria by state governors and their spouses effectively boosted the Coalition Against Gender-Based Violence.

She said Nigeria has recorded some progress in recent years as the number of States domesticating the Child Rights Acts (2003) had increased from 23 in 2019 to 32 in 2022 and 34 States have domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015) as against 13 in 2019.

In addition, progress has been made with the establishment of the National Sex Offenders Register and Referral Pathway at the Federal and State levels, increase in the number of Safe Spaces for victims and survivors of Gender Based Violence and increase in the number of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) which stands at thirty three (33) as at today.

Other achievements include the establishment of specialized courts to swiftly dispense justice, including a hotline for reporting of GBV across the Federation; setting up a Gender-Based Violence Reporting Situation Room and Dashboard in 2020 for a harmonized GBV Data collection at National and State levels and sustained male engagement process towards achieving gender equality with the He4She campaign amongst others.

Economic empowerment

Tallen said the position of women in society has been further enhance by the economic empowerment of rural women through local financial literacy programmes and skills acquisition. The initiative, she said, is being handled under the Nigeria for Women Project, supported by World Bank in six pilot states namely: Ogun (SW), Niger (NC), Abia (SE), Taraba (NE) and Kebbi (NW).

“Through the established Women Affinity Groups, the project has disbursed over N3 billion ( Three Billion Naira) to 67,358 female beneficiaries. Due to successes recorded, 29 States have indicated interest to join in the project.

In recognition of the goal of job creation and wealth generation target of the present administration, we have continued to train and empower women and young girls in non- traditional vocational programmes such as: plumbing and masonry; floor and wall tiling; welding and generating set repairs; AC repairs/fixing and Mechatronics” she added.

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was at the conference, stated that as Nigeria goes into her election period, gender inclusivity and economic empowerment should form part of manifesto of political party candidates.

According to AbdulRazaq said gender inclusivity and women economic empowerment have been priorities to his administration in Kwara State. “We have handed over the state to women and we are seeing positive changes in health and poverty indices.

We are trying our best to ensure that women have a seat in Kwara State,” he said.

Harnessing potentials

In her address, the National President, National Council of Women Society, Lami Adamu Lau, said no nation can develop holistically when they exclude and fail to harness the immense potentials of women and children. “We dare say without any atom of doubt that the meaningful participation of women is a critical ingredient for sustainable economic development and resilience. As you engage robustly, please do not forget that Nigerian women are looking up to you to advocate strongly for our legitimate claims. “The National gender policy should take full effect as a blue print for action. We demand gender inclusion in leadership and decision-making spaces at least to meet the thirty five percent (35%) affirmative action. Government should provide opportunities to empower women as a means to reduce poverty and vulnerability. We want Gender Sensitive National budget to sup- port the implementation of the VAPP law and other protocols for the protection of women’s rights. We demand an end to harmful practices, discrimination, bias and stereotyping. “Nigerian women want equal access to opportunities and resources. The National Assembly should be prevailed upon to revisit the gender bills they rejected during the last constitutional amendment in order to give women a sense of belonging. Finally, and most importantly, we demand an end to insecurity, violence against women and girls and the protection of women in conflict situations,” Lau said.

Women as vocal cords

A participant at the conference, Zainab Mohammed, described women as the vocal cords of a substantive growth and development a nation needs to emerge as global actor in commerce, trade and investment.

“This is as a result of the zealous strings pulled by the women, right from the rural to the urban settlement. Women’s craft knows no bounds in pushing the economy of a nation like Nigeria forward. Nigeria is well blessed with diverse natural resources that could be processed into what could generate revenue and assets, but this needs the inclusion of all hands.

The clamour and yearning of women for inclusion in the decision making process doesn’t only reflect on the political interest but cuts across all sectors, including Commerce, Trade and Investment.

“Just like what we practice at the Women Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Industry (WCCI), we encourage rural women to grow at the level of rural marketing, sales and production of most of our food items. We encourage them to enroll in empowerment and capacity building programmes such as Master of Business in the Street (MBS) and equipping our women to become Global CEOs, by boosting their businesses and eradication of abject poverty,” she said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...