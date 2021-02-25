Bringing succour to Omabala flood victims

Some communities in Anambra State have been suffering in silence after the flooding of their areas since last year. Some schools were affected as well as other properties within the area. OKEY MADUFORO, in Awka, reports that some life seem to have returned to the area, following the intervention of a member representing one of the areas in the House of Representatives

Nwoye Ijeoma has continued to nurse her ambition of becoming a pharmacist and to her, no amount of frustration would stop her from actualizing her dreams. Though from a poor family background, she secured employment at a community health centre owned by a private business man to supplement the assistance of her parents, who are peasant farmers.

But last year, her dreams was turning into a nightmare, no thanks to the perennial flooding across the communities located at the fringes of Omabala River in Anambra East and West Federal Constituency. There is no longer room to continue to quantify the level of destruction that was done by the flood but what has remained a major challenge is the fate of primary and post primary school children, who lost almost all the teaching aids and instructional materials in their respective schools. Laboratories were affected as well as school furniture and libraries, which contributed to the hopelessness of both teachers and students in Anambra East and West local government areas.

According to Ijeoma Nwoye: “Since after the flood, we have been managing to study and our teachers can do little or nothing to salvage the situation and we have been relying on the assistance of some people and those who had been students of our schools before now.

“But you know that the little they donate to us have not been able to go round but we would always remain pleased with them.” Ijeoma is not alone in this frustration as countless of her colleagues are also in the same state of helplessness. Just last month, a committee was set up to investigate and understudy what the over 30 schools in Anambra East and West Local Government Areas lost to the flood and after their appraisal, the committee came out with its report, stating that a conservative sum of N346 million was lost to the flood.

The report, which was presented to the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, was given a legal frame work. After deliberations on the motion on the floor of the National Assembly, the Federal Government approved the sum of N100 million in the meantime, which was made manifest last weekend at the Fr Joseph’s High School Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Other schools that benefited include; Government Technical Secondary School Umuleri, Crowder Secondary School Umu- Ikwu Anam, Archbishop Patterson Secondary School Igbariam, Col Mike Attah Secondary School Nkpunando Otu Aguleri, Micheal Tansi Secondary School, Eziagulu Out, Fr Tansi Secondary School, Amaeze Aguleri and Justice Chinwuba Secondary School, Aguleri. Presenting the books, instructional materials, teaching aids, computers and accessories to nine schools in the area, the lawmaker, Obidigwe explained that; “This is the first tranche of the year 2020 Constituency project for Anambra East and West Federal Constituency and we have to do random sampling cutting across the two local government areas.

“By the end of the year, the second tranche would be distributed to another set of schools in the Constituency. It is on record that our people are the most disadvantaged in the area of education and I personally was affected and I had to work in a rice farm in Ifite- Ogwari in Ayamelum Local Government Area to raise money to buy JAMB form and sponsor myself in the university. “So, I see this as a challenge to ensure that our children get quality education and empower themselves because the highest investment is in education; be it vocational or conventional.

“The perennial flooding has always exposed the problems of my Constituency and I have in the past moved a motion for the dredging of the Omabala River to control the flood and in no distant time, the project would be given attention.” Obidigwe further announced that an Educational Trust Fund would soon be launched in Anambra East and West Federal Constituency to take care of indigent school children in the area. “The Trust Fund would be set up in my name but would be managed by the Bishops of Anglican, Catholic and Pentecostal churches and they would fish out the real indigent school children for educational training. Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, described the donations as very significant, adding that the greatest investment in life is education and human capital development.

Soludo further announced that his regime as governor of Anambra State would institute free and quality education up to post primary school level, urging other lawmakers to emulate the steps taken by Obidigwe. “It is important that we take the education of our children and younger generation seriously because they are our future and the future belongs to them. “When we come onboard, we shall replicate this and ensure that our children go to school, at least up to post primary school level at a very subsidized rate if not free, in order to protect our tomorrow.” Mrs Nneka Okafor, a teacher with Col Mike Attah Secondary School. Mkpu Nando, told this reporter that the donations would go a long way to cushion the effect of the flood on the schools, adding that this equally would boost the morale of the students and pupils in the area.

For Miss Nwoye Ijeoma, it is indeed a succour to an ambition that has been challenged by the flood. “I think, I am the happiest person here today because we can now go back to school to study and this will make us work harder. “We thank our representative Obidigwe for what he has done so far and we also appeal to other people in government to do a similar thing to students in their communities.” Council Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Obi Nweke, a Lawyer, described Obidigwe as an outstanding lawmaker since the creation of the Federal Constituency, adding that past representations have witnessed a total disconnection from the masses. “This is unique and never have we witnessed this type of thing. Some people would have sold these items and nothing would happen.”

Chairman of Anambra West Local Government Area, Sir Orji Okafor, recalled that Obidigwe was a local government chairman for Anambra East and his experience is what has remained a guiding principle. “He was here before as local government chairman of Anambra East and is at home with the problems in our area. So, I am not surprised by what he is doing.” The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Chief Uchenna Okafor, said that representation is all about the people, adding that grandstanding and making open promises are not what is expected of a lawmaker.

“I salute this true son of our land, who has continued to put smiles on the faces of our people and had it been that others were the same thing, it would not have been like this”, he said. Traditional Ruler of Ukwalla Community, Igwe Joseph Ojodo, urged the lawmaker not to relent in what he is doing, insisting that with such gesture, his return to the National Assembly in the next dispensation would not witness any challenges.

Like this: Like Loading...