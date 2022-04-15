Sports

Britain hand back Olympic 4x100m relay silver medals

The British men’s 4x100m relay team have handed back their silver medals from the Tokyo Olympics after Chijindu Ujah tested positive for a banned substance, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday.

Ujah’s test was found to have the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, commonly used to build muscle, in a sample he gave at the Olympics, reports the BBC.

The British team finished second behind gold medallists Italy by one-hundredth of a second.

BOA CEO Andy Anson said: “It is with real sadness that we have had to ask for the medals, certificates and pins back, especially for the three athletes who have been affected through no fault of their own.

“However, this is the CAS ruling and we must abide by it, just as we have been clear that must happen to other nations whose athletes have broken doping rules.”

The silver medals will be redistributed to the third-placed team, Canada, with China moving into bronze medal position.

The other members of the team were Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Richard Kilty.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

Reporter

