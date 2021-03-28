News

Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Britain recorded 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 6,187 the day before, with 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.
Official statistics showed that 29.7 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, reports Reuters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Governors’ aide to embark on training of youths on ethics, values

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

The newly appointed Special Adviser on Ethics and Values Orientation to the Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Morris Joshua Eluan-Sokari, yesterday said that his priority in office is to embark on a three-week civil/paramilitary training on ethics and values for some selected youths across the eight local government areas of the state. He said […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Victims of Lekki shootings, others’ll get justice

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that victims of the Tuesday’s attack by soldiers on armless protesters in Lekki, Lagos State, would get justice. Some soldiers had, on Tuesday, opened fire on youth camped at Lekki Toll Gate protesting police brutality in the country.   Some of the youth were reported to have lost their lives […]
News Top Stories

Again, bandits abduct school children

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Onyekachi Eze and Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the army to immediately fish out the bandits that attacked the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State on Friday and ensure that none of the students gets missing or is harmed.   In the attack, which is said to have occurred at about 10.15pm, a large number of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica