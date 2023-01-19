News

British actor identified as hiker missing in southern California

British actor Julian Sands has been named as a hiker who went missing in the San Gabriel mountains last week.
The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Friday, amid bad weather in southern California, reports the BBC.
Police said ground rescue teams were pulled off the mountain last weekend due to avalanche risks but searches continue by drone and helicopter.
The force said it had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks and warned hikers to “think twice and heed warnings” amid adverse weather conditions.
Sands has lived in Los Angeles since 2020 and most recently appeared in the drama Benediction, which also starred Peter Capaldi.

 

