British Airways honours top business partners

The management of British Airways in Nigeria recently honoured and rewarded top-performing Nigerian travel agents.

The event held at Wheat Baker Hotel, Lagos. This is coming amid huge cargo business that soared at the beginning of COVID-19, which impacted the aviation industry globally.

The evening came to a climax when awards were given to five different travel agents who distinguished themselves in five different categories. Finchglow Travels Limited stole the show as they were awarded the overall bestselling travel agent in 2021.

In her opening remarks, Regional Commercial Manager, Nigeria and Ghana at British Airways, Mrs. Adetutu Otuyalo, said that the year 2021 was particularly good in Nigeria for British Airways and this was against all odds.

She said that British Airways was very grateful to trade partners in Nigeria as they were the ones that made the success they recorded in 2021 a reality and that the night was dedicated to honour and appreciate them.

Moran Birger, BA’s Sales Head for South Asia, Middle East, Africa, who was on a working visit to Nigeria, took the opportunity of the event to interact with the top travel agents present, and also updated them on BA products and services as well as the airline’s new initiatives in service delivery and products.

