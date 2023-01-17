Sports

British billionaire, Sir Ratcliffe, enters formal process to buy Man Utd

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos has officially entered the race to buy Manchester United.

United’s owners the Glazer family said in November that they were considering selling the club as they “explore strategic alternatives”.

Ineos said the company had “formally put ourselves into the process”.

Ratcliffe made an unsuccessful late £4.25bn offer to buy Chelsea last year after owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale, reports the BBC.

Born the son of a joiner in Failsworth, in Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe is a boyhood fan of United and one of the UK’s richest men.

He said he would have tried to buy the Old Trafford side following the failure to acquire Chelsea but, after meeting with brothers Joel and Avram Glazer, stated that they did not want to sell.

However, since then the Glazers have changed their stance and he has now joined the bidding process.

Ineos group owns Nice in France and Swiss club Lausanne.

United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005.

They are fourth in the Premier League after an improvement in form under manager Erik ten Hag, who took over in the summer.

They beat local rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday and are nine points off leaders Arsenal.

American investment firm Raine Group, who handled Chelsea’s £4.25bn sale in May, is exclusively advising United. A consortium led by Todd Boehly paid £2.5bn for the Stamford Bridge club’s shares, while saying it would provide £1.75bn to invest in the Premier League club.

There have been multiple protests against the Glazers’ ownership in recent years, including one in May 2021 that caused United’s home league match against Liverpool to be postponed.

Thousands of supporters marched to Old Trafford in protest before the same fixture this season, in August.

United were part of the failed European Super League project that rapidly collapsed in April 2021. Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer later apologised for the unrest it caused.

He later attended fans’ forums in the wake of supporter unrest and pledged to make shares available to the club’s followers.

Since then, a statement from United in November said the board will “consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

GamrX coming boosts Africa’s e-sports market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Africa’s leading esports organization, Gamr has made history with the successful hosting of the first edition of GamrX, giving boost to Esports in the continent. It is a historic tournament created to showcase the skills of African esports players.   Gamr is a web/mobile esports and gaming platform that uses technology to aggregate the African […]
Sports

NFF congratulates Okala, Oshoala, Balogun, Aribo

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent a message of congratulations to much-respected former Nigerian international goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, who attained the platinum age of 70 on Monday May 17, 2021. NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi praised the towering goaltender for his glorious service to fatherland in the round leather game, delivering […]
Sports

Excitement as Dare commissions Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The sporting memory and community development legacies of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was Thursday relived as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, inaugurated a Mini Stadium sited on a former dump site at Oke Aremo area of Oyo Town. The “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica