British High Commission
News

British Commission, others harp on women’s role in economic devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The need to empower Nigerian women with the skills set required to assume leadership positions within the business ecosystem across the country served as the focal point of the speakers at Nigeria Info’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Conference.

 

The speakers, the British High Commission’s Political Counsellor, Jonathan Bacon; Co-founder, ImpactHER, Efe Ukala; Co-founder and General Partner, FirstCheck Africa, Eloho Omame; Policy Programmes Manager for Africa, Meta, Simbo Olatoregun; Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank, Chinwe Egwim; Chief Executive Officer, Herconomy, Ifedayo Durosinmi- Etti and founder, Chef Obubu, Christine Obute Otigba, said there is a critical need to identify the obstacles hindering women from owning successful and scalable business enterprises within the Nigerian-economic landscape.

 

The Glass Ceiling conference, whichisthebrainchild of theGlassCeilingShowon NigeriaInfo, isaplatformdesigned to support the global celebration of International Women’s Day while also xrayingtheissuesof femaleinclusion within the Nigerian socio-economic and political ecosystem.

 

Commenting on the need for organisations to support female inclusions, Jonathan Bacon, the British High Commission’s PoliticalCounsellor, notedthat women play an integral role in driving essential changes

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

AMCON dismisses detention of 344 Enugu, says report fake news

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has described as a fake news media reports which claimed it detained 344 female students of Providence High School located on Independence Layout in Enugu, Enugu State, insisting that the report was far from the truth.   AMCON in a statement by Jude Nwauzor, Head Corporate Communications Department said […]

Shonekan
News

Osinbajo, Jonathan, Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, others attend Shonekan’s funeral

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and other eminent Nigerians Friday attended the funeral service of former Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest […]
News

2nd phase of metre distribution to commence soon – Minister

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson, Abuja

Minister of State, Power, Goddy Agba has said that the second phase of metre distribution will commence soon. Agba said this in Abuja at the 21st Town Hall meeting on the achievement of the Federal Government in Infrastructure Development under President Muhammadu Buhari administration. He also revealed that 2.5 million of the 6 million metres […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica