British Commission, others harp on women’s role in economic devt

The need to empower Nigerian women with the skills set required to assume leadership positions within the business ecosystem across the country served as the focal point of the speakers at Nigeria Info’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Conference.

The speakers, the British High Commission’s Political Counsellor, Jonathan Bacon; Co-founder, ImpactHER, Efe Ukala; Co-founder and General Partner, FirstCheck Africa, Eloho Omame; Policy Programmes Manager for Africa, Meta, Simbo Olatoregun; Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank, Chinwe Egwim; Chief Executive Officer, Herconomy, Ifedayo Durosinmi- Etti and founder, Chef Obubu, Christine Obute Otigba, said there is a critical need to identify the obstacles hindering women from owning successful and scalable business enterprises within the Nigerian-economic landscape.

The Glass Ceiling conference, whichisthebrainchild of theGlassCeilingShowon NigeriaInfo, isaplatformdesigned to support the global celebration of International Women’s Day while also xrayingtheissuesof femaleinclusion within the Nigerian socio-economic and political ecosystem.

Commenting on the need for organisations to support female inclusions, Jonathan Bacon, the British High Commission’s PoliticalCounsellor, notedthat women play an integral role in driving essential changes

