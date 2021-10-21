News

British envoy arrives in court for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

A British envoy in Nigeria has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The UK representative arrived in a white Toyota Highlander around 8:03 am on Thursday.

Kanu, who holds British citizenship, was arrested in June and brought to Nigeria to face trial for treasonable felony.

He had fled to the UK in 2017 after he jumped bail.

Tariq Ahmad, junior minister at Britain’s foreign office, had said the UK asked Nigeria to explain how Kanu was arrested.

While in the UK, he set up a militant arm of IPOB whose aim, according to Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, is to “halt every criminal activity and terrorist attack on Biafraland”.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s counsel, had said the DSS prevented his client from seeking assistance from the UK.

The IPOB leader is being re-arraigned on a seven-count charge as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

