British envoy to Ohanaeze: Nigeria owes Ndigbo justice, equity

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday lamented that Ndigbo have continued to face stone walls in efforts to seek genuine integration, equity and justice despite being the most nationalistic group in Nigeria. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor disclosed this while receiving the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Thomas, who visited him in Enugu.

Obiozor, who declared that Nigeria owes the South East equity and justice, and noted that the Igbo people are the most federating group of people in the country, however, explained that about two months ago, the Devil visited the South-East of Nigeria. Obiozor, a retired Diplomat and former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, recalled that the South-East was the most exemplary in peace and security; the most organised with a vigorous grassroots economic activity until most recently.

He further explained that the Igbo are a unique set of people in terms of hard work, ingenuity, perseverance and inventiveness, adding that “whatever you deny the Igbo; they struggle and get it by themselves.” Meanwhile, the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Thomas had earlier stated that the essence of his visit was to find out from the Igbo leader why the South-East has suddenly become violent.

