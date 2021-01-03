Business

British firm begins gold mining in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A British firm, Panthera Resources Plc, has announced that its associated company, Moydow Holdings Limited, has commenced drilling at its Paimasa Project in Nigeria. The diversified gold exploration and development company with assets in West Africa and India, said the drilling commenced through Moydow’s joint venture company, Gurara Holdings Limited (Gurara). The company made the announcement in a disclosure sent to the London Stock Exchange.

It explained that the Paimasa Project is located in central Nigeria, approximately 115km north-northwest of the capital city Abuja. A programme of 300m diamond and 1250m reverse circulation (RC) drilling is proposed, it said.

Previous drilling by Moydow in nearby tenements at the Dagma prospect, approximately 45km to the north-northwest resulted in the identification of significant gold mineralisation within quartz veins discovered by artisanal miners. Highlights of the project include extensive artisanal mining activity on several sub-parallel quartz veins. The company said there was no previous drilling in the strategic new frontier in West Africa, adding that there is additional target at the Mint prospect, approximately 1.5 km away ‘along strike with similar veining’ – a potential for large scale mineralised system.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

$1.3bn oil scandal: Shell, Eni know fate March 2021

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

An Italian court is set to deliver judgement on Royal Dutch Shell and Eni executives over alleged corruption case in Nigeria by the end of March 2021. The oil prospective license (OPL) 245 deal of 2011 involves the $1.3 billion purchase of an oil block by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni from Malabu Oil and […]
Business

17,483 PPPRA, PEF staff fret over sack, redeployment

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

END OF ROAD Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has declared end to PPPRA, PEF existence   Over 17,483 staff and contractors at the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) are jittery over imminent mass redeployment and sack as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, declared an […]
Business

NSE advances with N212bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks as investors continued to leverage on undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 1.25 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica