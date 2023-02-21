British Govt to punish politicians involve in election rigging, violence

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has said that the United Kingdom will deal with any individual, politician or group involved in election violence and rigging.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Tuesday, Laing said the British government will impose a visa ban on those who may want to use violence or engage in practices that may jeopardize the future of Nigeria’s democratic process.

Laing said the Britain has decided to toe the American government’s line by imposing a visa ban on any individual or group of individuals involved in any form of election rigging or violence.

She said: “So our policy is very similar to the Americans, and we are watching very closely and if we have evidence to suggest that an individual who isn’t necessarily a politician by the way.”

Laing said such an individual or group of individuals doesn’t have to be politicians but could be somebody from the security side, it could be an individual citizen who is not directly a politician.

