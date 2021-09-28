British-Nigerian entrepreneur to explore potentials in African market

A British-Nigerian entrepreneur, Andrew JésùSégun Mackenzie, has disclosed plans to launch his brand into the African market by first quarter of year 2022.

Founder of the London based shoemaking company, JésùSégunlondon shoes who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, disclosed that the company has started building its first showroom in Ghana, adding that the African market was a huge market with high volume of potentials which his company was committed to explore.

He said: “Our showroom is currently under construction at the Kempiski Hotel Accra Ghana and we anticipate launching an outlet in Lagos/Abuja for 2022. After we have established our business in Nigeria we will move to other African countries.

“Africa has one of the highest markets in the fashion industry and we are committed to explore that market for the benefit of the youthful African population and for our brand” he said

Born to British-Nigerian parents, Macknezie established JésùSégunlondon shoes in 2016. The brand has enjoyed large patronage by celebrities from all over the world including rapper 50 Cent, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapps, Joe Lo Truglio of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame, UK comedian and actor Richard Blackwood, and Ghanaian actor Michael Blackson.

The brand has also been featured in various international fashion shows including New York, London and Africa fashion weeks

