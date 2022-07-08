British PM, Boris Johnson, resigns

The embattled British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party and effectively as prime minister. Johnson announced his resignation yesterday afternoon at 10, Downing Street, London. He said he will, however, remain in office until the Conservative Party elects a new leader who will also assume office as prime minister. That is expected to happen before October. In his speech yesterday, Johnson thanked the Conservative Party and the British voters for trusting the party and helping it to victory in the 2019 elections.

Calls for Johnson’s resignation from his party members with about 50 leaders of the party resigning their government positions. “I want you to know how sad I am giving up the best job in the world,” Johnson said Thursday. He added that in politics, no one is indispensable. From now on until the new prime minister is in place, the interest of the British people will continue to be served, he said.

Johnson pledged to support the new leader who emerges. The timetable for choosing a new leader will be released next week. Johnson came under severe public scrutiny over the party gates scandal and recently over Christopher Pincher who he appointed as Chief Whip despite being aware of his misconduct. Other issues that sparked Johnson’s woes include the current economic hardship faced by Britons. A lot of the ministers who resigned cited a loss of confidence in the prime minister as a reason for their resignation.

