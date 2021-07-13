Business

British police seize record $408m haul of cryptocurrency

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

British police have seized record hauls of cryptocurrency totalling 294 million pounds ($408 million) as part of an investigation into money laundering after organised crime groups moved into cyptocurrencies to wash their dirty money.

London police said on Tuesday they had seized 180 million pounds of an undisclosed cryptocurrency less than three weeks after making a 114 million pound haul on June 24 as part of a money laundering investigation, reports Reuters.

“While cash still remains king in the criminal word, as digital platforms develop we’re increasingly seeing organised criminals using cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money,” said Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after the first haul was discovered and has been interviewed under caution over the 180 million pound discovery.

“Today’s seizure is another significant landmark in this investigation which will continue for months to come as we hone in on those at the centre of this suspected money laundering operation,” said Detective Constable Joe Ryan.

As cryptocurrencies are largely anonymous, convenient and global in nature, some of the world’s biggest criminal groups have bet big on them as a way to launder money and stay one step ahead of the police, tax and security forces.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Leverage capital market, stakeholders urges oil and gas firms

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Some stakeholders of the Nigerian economy have called on oil and gas firms in the country to tap opportunities offered by the capital market to enhance the development of the oil industry. They stated this at the recent Nigeria Stock Exchange 2020 Oil and Gas Webinar themed “Perspectives of Operators and Industry Experts Post COVID-19”. […]
Business

Apple boss, Tim Cook, joins billionaires’ club  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has moved into the billionaire club as the tech firm’s share price continues to soar. Apple’s market value has been on the rise following strong results and the upbeat outlook for tech giants. Cook owns 847,969 shares directly and took home more than $125m (£96m) last year as part […]
Business

9mobile expands market share

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecoms company, 9mobile, is on the rebound as the latest figures by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that the operator is regaining its market share. April figures released this month showed that the number of voice subscribers on the network had risen to 12.6 million from 12.1 million in March, indicating that the telco […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica